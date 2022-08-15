After Vegas and Paris, Affleck and Lopez will take their wedding party down South

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't done with their wedding festivities just yet.

The newlyweds are reportedly heading South for their next celebration. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Bennifer, as the couple is affectionately called , will host an exclusive party with their closest friends and family at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Ga., this weekend.

The Affleck estate was supposedly where the couple were supposed to tie the knot when they were first engaged in 2002.

Representatives for neither Lopez nor Affleck immediately responded to The Times' request for comment Monday.

Riceboro will be the latest stop in the couple's post-marriage tour. In July, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in Paris, less than a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

On July 17, the "Marry Me" actor announced that she and Affleck got a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., and wed in a low-key ceremony.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Lopez and Affleck wed three months after they got engaged for the second time . They were set to wed in the early 2000s, but called off their engagement and went separate ways in 2004.

The former "Gigli" co-stars rekindled their romance in 2021. From spending alone time on a yacht to locking lips at Nobu Malibu, the couple did not shy away from the public eye leading up to their Sin City ceremony.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez's ex-husbands are musician Marc Anthony, actor-dancer Cris Judd and actor Ojani Noa. She was in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez before reuniting with Affleck.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .