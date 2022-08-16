Survey says Detroit is a horrible place to live if there's ever a zombie apocalypse

DETROIT (WWJ) – Have you ever thought about what your odds of surviving a zombie apocalypse would be?

Well, if you live in Detroit, turns out they’re probably not very good.

A new tongue-in-cheek survey released by Lawn Love looks at the best and worst places to survive a hypothetical zombie apocalypse. Looking at things like mobility, vulnerability, protection, health and supply availability, the survey used a number of factors to rank the 200 biggest cities in the country.

Orlando, Florida topped the list, but Detroit was all the way down near the bottom, coming in as the seventh-worst city in the country for surviving an onslaught of the undead.

While Detroit got some love for its mobility – factors like walkability of the city, bike trails and access to water – the city ranked in the bottom 10 of every other factor.

A large knock against Detroit was the city’s lack of supermarkets. Detroit tied four other cities for the fewest number of supermarkets per 100,000 people.

It also ranked last when it came to the highest share of the population in bad health.

Rounding out the top five best cities are Salt Lake City, Utah; Honolulu, Hawaii; Portland, Oregon and Colorado Springs.

The four worst places to survive a zombie apocalypse, according to the survey, are all suburbs of Las Vegas, Nevada. So if it ever comes, don’t bet on yourself surviving in the desert.

The full survey, including a deep dive on the determining factors, can be found on the Lawn Love website.