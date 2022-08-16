Read full article on original website
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Whoa. The Biggest Dick’s Ever Will Soon Hit New York State
They say size matters. In this case, we're talking about 140,000 square feet. A company founded by a guy named Dick Stack is going to be doing some big business here in the Empire State. And according to sources, it's going down just a few hours west of the Hudson Valley. There's always room for aggressive expansion.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
wnynewsnow.com
High Risk For Wildfire Danger In New York State, Use Of Campfires Are Cautioned
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging New Yorkers to practice safety when building campfires due to a High Risk for wildfires across the state. All of New York State is now at a High Risk for wildfires, meaning that...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Scam Alert: Central Hudson Warns About New Tactic
There might be another scam that's hitting the Hudson Valley, this time focusing on Central Hudson clients. The company recently reached out customers to warn them about a new tactic that might be used to steal personal information. Central Hudson Warns of New Scam in the Hudson Valley, NY. After...
chautauquatoday.com
New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder
All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest ranger's battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
flackbroadcasting.com
AAA Official: Gas prices in North Country area are among the highest
UTICA, NY- Gas prices are still steadily declining, but folks at the gas pump are certainly paying more to fill up than they ever have before. Here in the North Country, gas prices still remain among the highest there is, while nearby cities and regions are enjoying significantly lower prices. For example, Gulf Gas Station in North Syracuse, NY had a price of $3.99 as of this report, but Sunoco in Lowville, NY had a price 60-cents higher at $4.59, according to Gas Buddy.
