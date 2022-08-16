Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
Heisman Trophy: Which college football program has won the most?
Here is the list of what college football programs have won the Heisman Trophy the most. It may be an increasingly quarterback-centric award, but the Heisman Trophy remains the highest individual honor any college football player could ever hope to garner during his playing career. While it is incredibly parochial...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0