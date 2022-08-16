ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjDAP_0hIVJ16M00

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has falsely claimed that the nation’s deadliest school shooting — which killed 20 students and six educators — was a hoax.

Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather than continue the case in Connecticut state court. That move brought the first day of jury selection to a sudden halt earlier this month.

However, Monday’s ruling by Judge Julie Manning essentially allows the plaintiffs to continue the defamation lawsuit against just Jones as an individual, without Free Speech Systems, a company owned by Jones and a defendant in the Connecticut case.

“The plaintiffs’ rights to have that process continue in the Connecticut Superior Court should not be disturbed,” Manning wrote in the decision, adding that the plaintiffs’ claims for damages were ready for trial.

A message was left seeking comment with Jones’ attorney, Norm Pattis.

Chris Mattei, an attorney for the plaintiffs, praised the bankruptcy judge’s decision. “We’re grateful the bankruptcy court saw through Alex Jones’s brazen effort to block a jury from being empaneled and holding him accountable. We look forward to trial,” he said in a written statement.

Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in Texas about a week before Jones’ lawyer sought to have the Connecticut case transferred.

A Texas jury this month ordered Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of one of the children killed at Sandy Hook, in addition to another $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the shooting was a hoax.

Jones’ attorneys plan to appeal and try to lower the amount. Meanwhile, besides the case in Connecticut, a trial for damages is pending in Texas that was filed by the parents of another child killed at Sandy Hook.

Before the trial in Texas, Jones had already been found liable in a separate defamation lawsuit in Texas and another in Connecticut by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook victims.

The Connecticut jury will decide what, if any, damages Jones owes in that case, although state law could also limit what he would have to pay.

The two remaining trials are expected to begin next month, after juries are selected. Jury selection in the Connecticut case could resume this week, lawyers said.

___ This story has been corrected to show that only Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy, not Alex Jones as an individual.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax

Sandy Hooks shooting denier Alex Jones has finally admitted that the most deadly school massacre in American history wasn't a hoax after 10 years of causing victims' parents 'utter misery.'. The InfoWars host squirmed and sweated in his seat at trial after agreeing it was irresponsible of him to declare...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Alex Jones Found Out in Court That Sandy Hook Parents’ Attorneys Have a Copy of His Cellphone

Alex Jones took the stand on Tuesday morning in Austin, Texas, and, as is his wont, made everything a lot worse for himself, those around him, and the general public. Jones is currently squirming his way through the first of three damages trials to determine how much he owes Sandy Hook families after losing civil defamation cases by default. His testimony was a morass of excuses, occasional product placement, weak justifications, non-responsive answers, and general incoherence. He also got a nasty surprise when he learned that the plaintiffs’ attorneys have a digital copy of his cellphone and can prove he lied and misrepresented his profit margins and the emails he’s sent about Sandy Hook.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Government
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Chris Mattei
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy