Disney and Stuart Weitzman’s New Shoe Collection Is Ready For Your Next Hollywood Ball

Minnie and Mickey are ready for the red carpet. Stuart Weitzman is giving the iconic Disney characters the luxury treatment with a new limited-edition fall footwear featuring styles frequently spotted on starry feet.

Available online at Stuart Weitzman and in select boutiques, the eight-piece capsule ($375 to $1,500) comprises leather sneakers, sandals, booties, loafers and booties embellished with Mickey and Minnie’s silhouettes in Swarovski crystals.

There are sparkling spins on the brand’s block-heeled Nudist and Nudistcurve heels — which often peek out beneath glitzy gowns — in white satin and black or lipstick red suede, 5050 knee-high boots (worn by Dr. Jill Biden, Karlie Kloss and Angelina Jolie and many others), lace-up Sondra booties and office-friendly calf leather Palmer loafers.

Those seeking casual steppers for theme park adventures can sport the Ryan crystal-bedecked low-top sneakers or the Livvy white leather kicks featuring Disney’s Mickey & Friends; another sneaker style, the lug-sole Norah bootie, is exclusively available in China.

The Hollywood-loved shoe label tapped supermodel Lindsey Wixon to front the campaign, which was shot at New York movie theater Village East by Angelika .

The Stuart Weitzman footwear collection is among the House of the Mouse’s latest luxury designer collaborations. Disney has an ongoing collab with Givenchy , and the entertainment company also teamed with fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Comme Des Garçons and Rag & Bone for its live-action 101 Dalmatians spinoff film, Cruella .

See more images from the playful campaign and shop the Disney x Stuart Weitzman collection online below.

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Livvy Sneakers

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals in Black $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Livvy Sneakers $375 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals in Lipstick Red $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Palmer Loafers

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals in Black $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Sondra Booties

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Palmer Loafers $650 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Sondra Booties

Disney x Stuart Weitzman 5050 Boots

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Sondra Booties $1,050 Buy now