Disney and Stuart Weitzman’s New Shoe Collection Is Ready For Your Next Hollywood Ball

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 5 days ago
Minnie and Mickey are ready for the red carpet. Stuart Weitzman is giving the iconic Disney characters the luxury treatment with a new limited-edition fall footwear featuring styles frequently spotted on starry feet.

Available online at Stuart Weitzman and in select boutiques, the eight-piece capsule ($375 to $1,500) comprises leather sneakers, sandals, booties, loafers and booties embellished with Mickey and Minnie’s silhouettes in Swarovski crystals.

There are sparkling spins on the brand’s block-heeled Nudist and Nudistcurve heels — which often peek out beneath glitzy gowns — in white satin and black or lipstick red suede, 5050 knee-high boots (worn by Dr. Jill Biden, Karlie Kloss and Angelina Jolie and many others), lace-up Sondra booties and office-friendly calf leather Palmer loafers.

Those seeking casual steppers for theme park adventures can sport the Ryan crystal-bedecked low-top sneakers or the Livvy white leather kicks featuring Disney’s Mickey & Friends; another sneaker style, the lug-sole Norah bootie, is exclusively available in China.

The Hollywood-loved shoe label tapped supermodel Lindsey Wixon to front the campaign, which was shot at New York movie theater Village East by Angelika .

The Stuart Weitzman footwear collection is among the House of the Mouse’s latest luxury designer collaborations. Disney has an ongoing collab with Givenchy , and the entertainment company also teamed with fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Comme Des Garçons and Rag & Bone for its live-action 101 Dalmatians spinoff film, Cruella .

See more images from the playful campaign and shop the Disney x Stuart Weitzman collection online below.

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandals in Black $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Livvy Sneakers

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Livvy Sneakers $375 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals in Lipstick Red $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 Sandals in Black $595 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Palmer Loafers

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Palmer Loafers $650 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Sondra Booties

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Sondra Booties

Disney x Stuart Weitzman Sondra Booties $1,050 Buy now

Disney x Stuart Weitzman 5050 Boots

Disney x Stuart Weitzman 5050 Boots $1,500 Buy now

WWD

EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street

LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses. H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel Hennes A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October. Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Quick! — Elevate Your Everyday Makeup Look & Get 25% Off on MAC Cosmetics at Nordstrom Rack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Remember in high school when we first got started with makeup? Remember when MAC Cosmetics was the holy grail, an unreachable makeup line we desperately wanted? Well, we’re adults, and we can buy as much MAC as we want. And we’re not the only ones who love MAC. Per StyleCaster, stars like Kylie Jenner, Nikki Minaj, Katie Holmes, and more adore the brand too!
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

Tommy Dorfman Explains How Acting and ’13 Reasons Why’ Role Impacted Her Transition: “I Would Have Transitioned a Lot Sooner”

Tommy Dorfman is discussing her new relationship and how her work on Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why impacted the timing of her transition. The actress was recently a guest on Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast, where she gave an update about her personal and professional life. During the conversation, Dorfman — who divorced from her husband of six years, Peter Zurkuhlen, last year — confirmed she is engaged to a woman, though she did not identify her. More from The Hollywood ReporterPenelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca Festival Artists DinnerLawsuit Against Netflix Over '13 Reasons Why' Suicide Scene...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg Defends Calling Out NYT Critic Over ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Cleavage Comment, Calls Exchange “Hilarious”

A line about cleavage in The New York Times’ review of A24’s new horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies is the source of social media’s latest dust-up, this one involving Amandla Stenberg. The actress, who stars in the Halina Reijn-directed film opposite Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Herrold, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to clarify why she sent a pointed DM to NYT’s Lena Wilson after the critic posted their back-and-forth on Twitter late last night. It has since inspired hundreds of comments about everything from homophobia to how critics write about actresses...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Stelter to Depart CNN as ‘Reliable Sources’ Is Canceled

Brian Stelter is departing CNN after the network ends his show, Reliable Sources, later this month.  Stelter anchors the long-running series, which examines the media landscape, and serves as chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide. The journalist first joined CNN in 2013.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Exits Network After 20-Year TenureWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals Go to Discovery+ as Warner Bros. Discovery Keeps Streaming Services Separate, for Now “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Jennifer Grey Speaks on How ‘Dirty Dancing’ Tackled Controversial Issues on Film’s 35th Anniversary

As Dirty Dancing fans celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary, Jennifer Grey speaks about how the cult classic tackled controversial issues. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Dirty Dancing star shared details about having to carry a watermelon. “We were writing about abortion and illegal abortion. The movie is a period piece, so it takes place in 1963 and we were shooting it in the late eighties. It’s a very unusual trope, it’s not your usual device used in a lot of rom-coms, right? It’s pretty heavy duty.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

