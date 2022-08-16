Man, 76, sexually assaulted teen girl at lakefront: police
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 76-year-old Chicago man was due in bond court Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a teen girl at Montrose Beach over the weekend, police said.
Juan Roldon allegedly assaulted and sexually abused a 14-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West Montrose Harbor.
Chicago police on Monday said he faces one count each of three felony charges — criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.
No additional information was available.
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 1