Man, 76, sexually assaulted teen girl at lakefront: police

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 76-year-old Chicago man was due in bond court Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a teen girl at Montrose Beach over the weekend, police said.

Juan Roldon allegedly assaulted and sexually abused a 14-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West Montrose Harbor.

Chicago police on Monday said he faces one count each of three felony charges — criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

No additional information was available.

