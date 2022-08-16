ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braselton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Goodwill Property

Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of The Boulder Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, has completed the sale of a net leased Goodwill property located at 1905 Mount Zion Road in Morrow, GA for $2,779,000. The 30,542...
MORROW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy