Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
Sentenced: Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at ex-employer in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday, August 18, for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a sweeping investigation into the overdose death of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III, rages on, Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has admitted a case worker’s sick leave and a supervisor’s oversight may have played a big role. The case worker has since been suspended and their supervisor resigned from DCFS right as leadership with the agency was preparing to fire her. The agency has also reviewed every case managed by those employees.
