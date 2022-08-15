ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall

By Airiel Sharice
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Makrw_0hIVGQIl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44R9R9_0hIVGQIl00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Summer is winding down and classrooms are opening back up, and for returning students at Morgan State, move-in day just became a little sweeter.

Morgan State University opened its newest state-of-the-art residence hall over the weekend. It is the first in 30 years.

The new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall is ten stories high and features a wellness and counseling center, three lounges per floor, fitness centers, a study room and a convenience store.

The hall will also feature a dining hall set to open later this year.

Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Morgan State University (@morganstateu)

Returning students are scheduled to move in this coming weekend. Classes for students begin on August 22.

The post Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

80
Followers
378
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy