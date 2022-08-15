Read full article on original website
Greystone Provides $47M in Financing for 5 SNFs; ESI Arranges Senior Care Portfolio Sale￼
Greystone, a national commercial real estate finance company, provided $47 million in HUD-insured loans for five different skilled nursing transactions. The facilities were located in California, Connecticut, North Carolina and Ohio, and involved five different borrowers, according to a news release. Greystone provided an $8,264,000 loan for a 35-bed facility...
