ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Spirit.ED: Celebrate National Rum Day The Right Way With These Fantastic Cocktails

By D.L. Chandler
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGsQs_0hIVFJKh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2G1Q_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

R um takes prominence in portions of the world where sugar is produced on a large scale and the spirit has undergone its own evolution regarding aging and ways to consume the product. As National Rum Day approaches this coming Tuesday (August 16), we took a look at a handful of rum brands along with some cocktails to celebrate the occasion.

We did our best to find out the history of National Rum Day but couldn’t determine a connection. That said, it is universally celebrated on August 16. The history of rum itself is also hard to pin down, with early variations of the spirit reportedly created early as the 1300s. Rum primarily hails from the Caribbean but other nations that grow sugar cane have their own version of the sugar-based spirit. On average, rum averages around 80 proof with some darker rums going slightly higher. Overproof rum usually scores well into the 100s up to 151 proof in some cases.

While clear rums are typically used as a mixer or cocktail base, premium rums are emerging for those who like their spirits undiluted. We’ll return to these pages at a later time to discuss the differences in rum but for now, we’ve got a handful of cocktails below to celebrate National Rum Day.

Mount Gay Rum

Mount Gay Rum , the world’s oldest commercial rum distillery, has an array of rums in its portfolio that range from distilled to aged offerings. A favorite of ours is Mount Gay Black Barrel, which is double-aged in former American whiskey and finished in bourbon casks, making it a fine choice to sip neat, on a large cube, or use in bold cocktails.

Mount Gay Rum Rum Skies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dj689_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients

2 oz Black Barrel

1 Grapefruit

.75 oz Elderflower

4oz Tonic Water

Directions:

Add all ingredients except tonic into the glass and stir. Add ice, finish with tonic and garnish with grapefruit wheel.

Mount Gay Rum Honey Castoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1xnL_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz Black Barrel

1 oz Lime

1 oz Honey (1:1 Water to Honey ratio)

2 oz Dry Bubbles

Directions:

Add all ingredients into your tin, add ice and shake. Strain into glass, finish with dry bubbles and garnish with a mint leaf.

Bumbu

Bumbu is another rum we enjoy and the brand’s lineup features the spiced Bumbu Original, Bumbu XO, and Bumbu Creme, all fine choices on their own or on the rocks. And while the XO expression is seemingly designed as a sipping rum (and a fantastic one at that), the good folks at the brand shared a pair of cocktail recipes with us.

Bumbu XO Floridian Fashioned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Uy00_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz Bumbu XO Rum

.5 oz Orgeat Syrup

.5 oz Florida Orange Juice

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add ingredients to a mixing glass and stir. Strain over ice. – Garnish with a Florida orange twist and Luxardo cherry.

Bumbu Crème Coldest Brew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVMYj_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz Bumbu Original Rum

1.5 oz Bumbu Crème

3 oz Cold Brew

.5 oz Orgeat Syrup

2 Cups Ice

Method:

Measure ingredients in blender, add ice, and blend. Pour into a large, stemmed glass. Garnish with whipped cream and Angostura bitters.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is named for late American tatoo artist, Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, and started production of the juice back in 2001. The rum is blended and bottled in the United States and boasts a hefty 92 proof reading on the sip. That means that it’ll hold up to any mixers or fruit juices added and not get lost in the midst. That said, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum can be enjoyed on its own or on the rocks with pleasant results.

Easy Spiced Mai Tai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anq1x_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part lime

¾ part orgeat

½ part dry curacao

Method: Add all ingredients into a tin with a small scoop of crushed ice. Whip shake and dump into glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Spiced Rum Pina Colada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYFj4_0hIVFJKh00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 oz cream of coconut

.25 oz pineapple juice

Method: Add all ingredients to empty mixing glass and shake. Add ice and shake again vigorously. Strain into highball or tiki glass and fill with ice. Garnish with fresh pineapple, maraschino cherry and toasted coconut flakes.

If you’ve got any National Rum Day cocktail ideas to share, let us know in the comments or via social media.

As always, sip safely and surely.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Southern Tomato Sandwich

It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple

For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Chocolate Brands on the Market

There is chocolate, and then there is bean-to-bar chocolate. While many reputable chocolate companies use a standardized blend of cacao from numerous countries, bean-to-bar chocolates tend to contain cacao from a single bioregion. As with wine, this allows the unique flavors of rare and specialty cacao strains to shine in the finished product.   To determine […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SheKnows

Rachael Ray Shared a Dinner-Worthy Pigs in a Blanket Recipe That's 'Next Level' Thanks to This Beloved Seasoning

Pigs in a blanket are a classic appetizer — the flaky roll! The juicy hot dogs! The savory-sweet combination! — but what if they could be so much more? Rachael Ray took this beloved recipe to the “next level” with dinner-sized portions and the ever-favorite everything bagel seasoning. It looks amazing! “I’m making a meal inspired by my friend Janet, who said that when she was a little girl, the thing she loved that her mom used to make was cheese-stuffed pigs in a blanket,” Ray wrote on her website Thursday. “So we’re going to do just that — cheese-stuffed pigs...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream

In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Corn and Roasted Poblano Soup

Posted by David Leite | photo by W.W. Norton & Company. This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This creamy corn and roasted poblano soup recipe marries sweet summer corn and spicy roasted peppers to make an earthy, slightly smoky bowl of comforting goodness. It’s our go-to late summer soup.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make the perfect chicken shawarma – recipe

Shawarma, an Arabic word thought to come from the Turkish çervirmek, meaning to rotate or spit-roast, is the Levantine cousin of the Greek gyros and the Turkish döner: skewers of sliced or minced meat, turned in front of a vertical grill, and slowly cooked in its own delicious fat until it’s sliced on to your plate. It’s unsurprising that such a clever idea has spread so widely, but each version has its own distinct character, and the shawarma, found from Egypt to Iraq, is quite different from the herby gyros or the more mildly spiced, oniony döner – and different again in every country where it’s popular. The thing that binds them all together, however, is the difficulty in recreating this much-loved street food at home, if one doesn’t live in the vicinity of professionals and, unaccountably, also lacks a metre-long rotating skewer in front of a four-burner gas grill in one’s own kitchen. Happily, I’ve discovered it is indeed possible to get great results without investing in either.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sailor Jerry
Mashed

Instant Pot Navy Bean Soup Recipe

The Instant Pot is one of the best tools you can have in your kitchen, and there are plenty of recipes you can use it for, like this navy bean soup. While most people think of enjoying soup in the winter, you can make this year-round. It's full of navy beans — which are a great source of protein — and plenty of veggies like onions, celery, and carrots. Add a little bit of chopped ham to make the soup even heartier, and whether you're eating a bowl for a main course or a cup for a side, it totally hits the spot.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole

If the crunchy top of a casserole is your favorite part, this one's for you. By baking this casserole on a sheet pan, you not only cut down on the cooking time, but also maximize the amount of crisp topping in every serving. We use butter, sharp white Cheddar cheese, and panko breadcrumbs to make the toasted topping. We also call for rotisserie chicken, but leftover chicken from another meal works beautifully as well.
RECIPES
Salon

A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
RECIPES
Family Proof

How To Make One-Pot Sweet Potato Soup

This super-easy vegan one-pot sweet potato soup will be your solution for busy day dinners! Full of healthy veggies and super quick to prepare! Drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil for a perfect finishing touch!. This recipe can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 40. Check out the video...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collins Glass#Cocktail Recipes#Cocktails#Food Drink#Beverages#National Rum Day
EatingWell

Health Benefits of Matcha, According to a Registered Dietitian

There's something about sitting down to a steaming or icy cup of matcha tea, which is particularly stunning in its bright green hue. Matcha is a type of Japanese green tea made from shade-grown tea leaves, which after drying are ground into a powder. Traditionally, matcha is used in tea ceremonies called chanoyu, or sado, where preparing and serving the tea is regarded as an art form.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Creamy Elote Corn Pasta

This requires a touch more commitment than your average dump-and-stir weeknight pasta, but the reward is a golden and glossy dish that’s an exuberant celebration of summer corn—equal parts sweet, saline, and savory with a tiny spike of heat, evocative of its elote corn namesake. When blended, raw...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Warm Cinnamon Apples

Cinnamon apples prepared on the stovetop are so simple to make, yet so incredibly delicious. They taste like a warm apple pie filling that can be used in such a wide variety of ways, from breakfast all the way through dinner and dessert. My favorite way to enjoy cinnamon apples...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Best Green Sauce

Looking for a sauce that’s good on everything? Make this green sauce for an herby, all-purpose sauce that is delicious as a dip, sauce, and drizzle!. Say hello to our secret green sauce that you can put on anything! It’s herby, garlic-forward and so delicious. What is green...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

BLUEBERRY PIE BARS

Homemade blueberry pie bars made with fresh blueberries & buttery pie crust! Simple take on blueberry pie that serves a crowd!. These easy blueberry pie bars are a tasty recipe that’s perfect for any occasion. Easy to make and serve to guests, this is one treat to always keep nearby. It’s as flavorful as it is colorful and can only be improved with a side of vanilla ice cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Fried Boudin Balls with Creole Mustard Dipping Sauce

Pat pork dry with paper towels, and place in a large Dutch oven or a large heavy-bottomed pot. Add beer, chicken livers, onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper. Add enough water to cover ingredients by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer, undisturbed, until pork is very fork-tender, about 1 hour, 30 minutes. Stir in rice; cover and cook, undisturbed, until rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Set a strainer over a large heatproof bowl; pour pork mixture through strainer into bowl. Reserve strained liquid and solids separately. Let cool 30 minutes.
RECIPES
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

80
Followers
377
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy