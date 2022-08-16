ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9krV_0hIVEtdI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfQnU_0hIVEtdI00

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida.

As per TMZ, Kodak Black is asking for his belongings back; respectfully. About a month ago Florida Highway Patrol pulled over his Dodge Durango while in Fort Lauderdale because the car smelled of potent marijuana. During the stop, they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. He was arrested on the scene; shortly after he posted bond. The celebrity gossip website’s sources say his license and car tags were also expired. A month has already transpired and the state is still in possession of the car and the funds. In response, Kodak has already submitted his prescription for the pills and claims that he is often paid in cash for performances. With that in mind, his legal team now insists that the police have no basis to hold on to his property. At the time of his arrest, his lawyer Bradford Cohen vehemently denied the charges to
TMZ . “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly “ he explained. The courts have yet to rule on the matter. —

Photo: Getty

The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI

Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead

Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Click10.com

Feds: 6 Cuban migrants found locked in van in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Federal agents discovered six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a cargo van by smugglers following a traffic stop Thursday, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that agents encountered the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Florida Highway Patrol#Marijuana#Tmz#Dodge Durango#Florida Arrest
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
miamisprings.com

Miami Beach Shooting Suspect Arrested in…Miami Springs

Miami Beach Police reported that an alleged shooting suspect was arrested by Miami Springs Police at the same Extended Stay America Hotel located on Fairway Drive in Miami Springs where Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team killed an alleged armed suspect that was connected to the fatal cop shooting this week.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy