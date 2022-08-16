Cufflinks with Rolex-inspired functional miniature watches are the coolest gentleman accessory you can own

Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Vans-like shoe concept designed for the “urban nomad”
When I was younger, I always though that when I reach middle age, I would start wearing more “grown-up” shoes like heels, sandals, etc. But now that I’m actually here, I find myself more attracted to the comfortable, durable, and simple sneakers, boots, and other sturdier footwear (no crocs, never crocs). And since I live in the city and I walk to and from work, I really need something that will not make my feet cry but also would look fashionable in a minimalist kind of way.
Quick! — Elevate Your Everyday Makeup Look & Get 25% Off on MAC Cosmetics at Nordstrom Rack
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Remember in high school when we first got started with makeup? Remember when MAC Cosmetics was the holy grail, an unreachable makeup line we desperately wanted? Well, we’re adults, and we can buy as much MAC as we want. And we’re not the only ones who love MAC. Per StyleCaster, stars like Kylie Jenner, Nikki Minaj, Katie Holmes, and more adore the brand too!
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes that are the ultimate micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
yankodesign.com
This 3-wheeled BMW R100 custom build takes inspiration from pre-war racecars
Designed by Cumpert Contraptions, this custom BMW build is just that – an oddball contraption that captivates the eye with its retropunk demeanor. Resting on three wheels instead of the usual two, this quirky beauty once used to be a 1992-model BMW R100R Mystic, which Tim Cumpert got his hands on for his mad-scientist project. He sawed the front off, replacing it with a chassis taken from an ATV, and built out his vision using that as his framework. “The three-wheeler was inspired by pre-war racing cars, which I am a big fan of,” he told Bike EXIF. “When I started this project back in 2012, Morgan had just released their new 3 Wheeler. But the main drive for this project, was that I wanted to try my hand at sheet aluminum fabrication.”
yankodesign.com
This ready-to-assemble flat-pack furniture set is made from a single piece of plywood
Wooden furniture is naturally made from different pieces, and most of the time, those pieces are taken from different pieces of wood. Conventional manufacturing processes try to maximize materials, but those often still produce a lot of wasted wood pieces. Because of this, there has been a great deal of interest in designing products like furniture or even vehicles that use up almost every available inch of a sheet of material, minimizing wasted space and wasted material. Of course, it requires a bit of thinking outside the box to be able to utilize almost every surface of wood, cardboard, or metal and turn it into an actual usable product, like this three-piece furniture set that also applies that unconventional thinking to create a chair designed to lean backward.
yankodesign.com
Here are 5 reasons why you should ditch your cotton towel for a bamboo one
You know what, cotton’s had a good run. It’s still a great material to make comfortable fabric, but at least as far as towels are concerned, it clearly seems like bamboo fibers offer a distinct set of advantages that pure cotton just can’t match. Bamboo is more absorbent, softer, and lasts longer. It’s also the fastest-growing grass in the world, which makes it an easily renewable raw material. Casacru takes all of these advantages and packages them into a towel that’s designed to be notches above your average cotton or microfiber towel. Casacru’s towels use a blend of bamboo and cotton fibers, relying on their individual properties to create a towel that’s literally the best of both worlds. Here are 5 reasons why Casacru’s bamboo towel offers a distinct advantage over your average towel.
yankodesign.com
This bureau-style desk comes with a foldout table, a shelf, and even a dock for your laptop
Where was this when I was searching for WFH furniture?!. Designed by Japan-based Taiji Fujimori Atelier, the Writing Bureau creates the perfect nook for your productive work sessions. It sports a small footprint thanks to its folding design, but opens out into a spacious writing surface for your notepads, tablets, phone, charger, and finally your laptop. A slot at the back also lets you dock your laptop and shut the desk when not in use.
