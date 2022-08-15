Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board
ATLANTA – A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next...
HEALTH SCORES: Aug. 8 - Aug. 12
♦ McDonalds Highway 278, 4112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Aug. 8; Routine; 90/A.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Nelson Clark, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment toCathy Darlene Davis Executor of the Estate Nelson Clark at 2593 King Louis Road, NE, Conyers, Georgia 30012 This 30th day of November, 2021. 908-78610, 8/17,24,31,9/7,2022.
Juvenile Justice facility in Conyers earns reaccreditation
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced Monday that the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center in Conyers obtained reaccreditation from the American Correctional Association. The secure facility for justice-involved youth underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s 152nd Congress of Correction, Aug. 4-7, in New Orleans, La.
Henry Scott is back in Conyers in a one-man show
Henry (aka Hylan) returns to Conyers to perform his one-man show, “The Adventures of Hylando!”, at The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Black Box Theater on Aug. 26, 27 and 28. From Conyers to Broadway and back again, Scott’s story is one of dreams coming true, adventures...
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in what would be Nebraska's first known death from the parasite, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said.
Georgia governor asks judge to quash subpoena for him to appear before grand jury
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney requiring the Republican governor to appear before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Kemp had been scheduled for...
Henry County delegation's hearing on Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary reveals ongoing disputes over transparency, suspension, animal safety
ATLANTA — A string of disputes and claims at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove became loud enough to catch the attention of members of the Henry County legislative delegation resulting in a hearing Wednesday morning. The hearing brought together Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Henry...
Rockdale County passes millage increase despite taxpayer opposition
CONYERS — Rockdale County commissioners approved an 18.69 millage rate Tuesday night, despite vehement opposition from taxpayers who packed the three public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote. Although commissioners did not reduce the proposed millage rate as requested by property owners, they did approve a 5% increase...
SECOND/SUBSEQUENT DUI CONVICTION NAME: DANIEL KIPP SMITH ADDRESS: 1922 KEVIN DR., SE, CONYERS, GA 30013 DATE OF ARREST: MAY 23, 2021 DATE OF OFFENSE: MAY 23, 2021 TIME OF OFFENSE: 8:50PM PLACE OF OFFENSE: OLD CONCORD DR DISPOSITION: PLEA OF GUILTY – DEFENDANT IS SENTENCED TO A TOTAL OF 24 MONTHS W/ THE FIRST 8 DAYS TO BE SERVED IN CONFINEMENT IN THE NEWTON COUNTY JAIL AND THE REMAINDER TO BE SERVED ON PROBATION - $2,000.00 IN FINES PLUS ALL APPLICABLE STATUTORY FEES AND SURCHARGES – DEFENDANT SHALL PERFORM 40 HOURS OF COMMUNITY SERVICE & SHALL ATTEND AND COMPLETE A DUI RISK REDUCTION COURSE SENTENCED DATE: JUNE 23, 2022 NAME OF COURT: SUPERIOR COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, GEORGIA 910-78625, 8/17/2022.
Newton County settles employment discrimination claims for $1 million
COVINGTON — Newton County has settled employment discrimination claims with two former officials totaling more than $1 million. Former county manager Lloyd Kerr and former county attorney Megan Martin have been awarded $575,000 and $500,000, respectively, in the settlements reached Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. The settlements will be paid by the county’s liability insurer, Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company. The county admits no liability in connection with the claims by Kerr and Martin.
Covington homestead exemption will be on November ballot
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington will have an opportunity to weigh in on a homestead exemption referendum to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. If the referendum is approved, Covington homeowners will receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 9 - Aug. 15, 2022. • Quinton Oneal Saxby, 34, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; violation of family violence order, aggravated...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2022:. • Matthew Wayne Bishop, 37, Fincher Road, Covington; burglary - three...
