SECOND/SUBSEQUENT DUI CONVICTION NAME: DANIEL KIPP SMITH ADDRESS: 1922 KEVIN DR., SE, CONYERS, GA 30013 DATE OF ARREST: MAY 23, 2021 DATE OF OFFENSE: MAY 23, 2021 TIME OF OFFENSE: 8:50PM PLACE OF OFFENSE: OLD CONCORD DR DISPOSITION: PLEA OF GUILTY – DEFENDANT IS SENTENCED TO A TOTAL OF 24 MONTHS W/ THE FIRST 8 DAYS TO BE SERVED IN CONFINEMENT IN THE NEWTON COUNTY JAIL AND THE REMAINDER TO BE SERVED ON PROBATION - $2,000.00 IN FINES PLUS ALL APPLICABLE STATUTORY FEES AND SURCHARGES – DEFENDANT SHALL PERFORM 40 HOURS OF COMMUNITY SERVICE & SHALL ATTEND AND COMPLETE A DUI RISK REDUCTION COURSE SENTENCED DATE: JUNE 23, 2022 NAME OF COURT: SUPERIOR COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, GEORGIA 910-78625, 8/17/2022.

