Public Safety

Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

In The Hot Spot, Da Brat dives into movies, scandals, and deaths.

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife speaks out about being on real housewives full time and her thoughts if Jada joins the cast.  In other news, a video surfaced of Anne Heche coming out of a body bag just a little bit prior to her death.

Heat these stories and more in the Hot Spot.

