Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
'Dazzling displays': Aurora borealis might be visible across northern US tonight
Keep an eye to the sky Wednesday night if you live across the far northern U.S.: The aurora borealis, or northern lights, may be making a rare appearance. Recent explosions on the surface of the sun have sent clouds of charged particles, known as coronal mass ejections, hurtling through the solar system, according to AccuWeather.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Large waterspouts spotted in Florida, residents share 'impressive' videos
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Multiple large waterspouts were spotted Tuesday morning off Florida's Emerald Coast, and several people took to social media to share videos and photos. Storms near Destin, Florida produced a large waterspout just offshore, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile. The storm seemed to...
Missouri pastor says congregation is 'poor, broke, busted' for not buying him a luxury Movado watch
A Kansas City, Missouri, pastor who said his congregation was "poor, broke busted and disgusted" for not buying him the luxury watch he wanted has issued an apology after his remarks caused a stir on social media. Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well, issued an apology...
Sanfic Industria Winner ‘Una Luz Negra’ Ponders the Mysteries of Memory and Grief
In his feature debut, which has just proved the biggest winner at Sanfic Industria’s 2022 Work in Progress strand, Chilean writer-director Alberto Hayden explores what has been almost an obsession with him. Inspired by the musings of South Korean-born philosopher Byung-Chul Han and his French counterpart Deleuze, Hayden questions whether people continue to exist past their physical selves through people’s memories of them, their photos, the possessions they have left behind or in this digital age, their social media imprint. “Una Luz Negra” (“A Dark Light”) is among the 10 Work in Progress (WIP) titles participating at Chilean industry forum, Sanfic...
Two NC wine spots win USA TODAY 10Best awards for tours and festivals
USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina wine spots among the best in the United States in the categories for “Best Wine Festival” and “Best Wine Tours.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
Meet the families behind the Pierce County team playing in the Little League World Series
Carol Workman, Darcie Santman and Sierra Baker could not sit still during the last Bonney Lake-Sumner 12-and-under Little League all-stars game. All three women, whose husbands make up the team’s coaching staff, were antsy as their sons took the field in San Bernadino, California. Workmans’s son, Parker, had pitched...
Bonney Lake-Sumner Little League falls to Honolulu, will still try for World Series win
For all but one, it had to happen eventually. The Bonney Lake-Sumner Little League under-12 all stars lost a baseball game for the first time this season, falling to Honolulu 11-1 at in the Little League World Series first round Wednesday evening. The game got more out of hand for...
