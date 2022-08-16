Read full article on original website
Brenda Webb
5d ago
That may be something the DMV should take in consideration with removing driving privileges for the sake of saving lives.
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Beverly Grove
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Beverly Grove area Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area near Beverly and La Cienega boulevards. According to authorities, responding sheriff's deputies found a man with gunshot wounds inside a...
foxla.com
Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
foxla.com
1 killed, another injured in Hollywood shootings
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after shootings just blocks from each other in Hollywood Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and police are investigating whether they are related. LAPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, to a crime...
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood becoming hot bed for murder after another person shot to death on Sunset Blvd
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Cahuenga Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was...
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
NBC Los Angeles
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway
A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said.
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy involved in traffic collision after pursuit
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after being involved in a traffic collision on Friday, following a pursuit in Canyon Country. According to Sgt. Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was later released virtually unharmed, but the extent of the suspect’s injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.
foxla.com
Fight at family party in Garden Grove leads to attempted murder: Police
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A fight at a family party in Garden Grove led to the shooting of a family member, according to police. It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. Offices responded to the home after someone called to report...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Canyon News
Man Fatally Shot At Beverly Grove Gas Station
WEST HOLLYWOOD—A 23-year-old man was shot at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday, August 19, around 5:40 p.m. and now police are looking for three suspects that could be related in the matter. The three suspects drove up to the victim as he was sitting in his vehicle...
Authorities identify 19-year-old man killed in Pacoima shooting
Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2 killed in 4-car crash as suspects allegedly fled police in Playa del Rey
Two people died in a crash Friday morning as police said a pair of suspects attempted to escape officers in the Playa del Rey neighborhood. Authorities said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on W Manchester Ave.
ADW Suspect Barricaded in Carson Residence
A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence tonight and a sheriff's SWAT team was working to get him out.
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
2 People Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In South Los Angeles (South Los Angeles, CA)
According to the South Los Angeles Police, a hit-and-run accident involving four vehicles occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway. The officials stated that a man and a woman in [..]
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
LAPD shoots man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro, authorities say
An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro.
