Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 7

Brenda Webb
5d ago

That may be something the DMV should take in consideration with removing driving privileges for the sake of saving lives.

Reply(1)
8
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Beverly Grove

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Beverly Grove area Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area near Beverly and La Cienega boulevards. According to authorities, responding sheriff's deputies found a man with gunshot wounds inside a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, another injured in Hollywood shootings

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after shootings just blocks from each other in Hollywood Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and police are investigating whether they are related. LAPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, to a crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway

A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
CERRITOS, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy involved in traffic collision after pursuit

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after being involved in a traffic collision on Friday, following a pursuit in Canyon Country. According to Sgt. Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was later released virtually unharmed, but the extent of the suspect’s injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Man Fatally Shot At Beverly Grove Gas Station

WEST HOLLYWOOD—A 23-year-old man was shot at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday, August 19, around 5:40 p.m. and now police are looking for three suspects that could be related in the matter. The three suspects drove up to the victim as he was sitting in his vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities identify 19-year-old man killed in Pacoima shooting

Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA

