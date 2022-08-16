A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after being involved in a traffic collision on Friday, following a pursuit in Canyon Country. According to Sgt. Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was later released virtually unharmed, but the extent of the suspect’s injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO