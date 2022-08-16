ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Save money in the changing economy through food choices

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — From dairy to meats, grocery shopping is eating into household budgets. Johnna French with "Johnna Knows Good Food" joins Good Day Columbus with some helpful tips that could help you stretch your wallet as you hit the grocery aisles. Johnna's tips:. Shop your own cupboard...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
WSYX ABC6

Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS shares details of 'last, best and final' offer extended to teachers union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After contract negotiations broke Thursday night, Columbus City Schools shared its "last, best and final" offer it extended to the Columbus Education Association. The offer was made Thursday during a 12-hour bargaining session after which both sides said they were disappointed. "We are disappointed to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No deal reached between CEA and CCS after 12 hours of negotiating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said contract talks broke down after 12 hours of negotiations with the Columbus City Schools Board of Education. CEA President John Coneglio said the CEA bargaining team was in the process of ordering pizza Thursday night and preparing for a long night of negotiations when they were called into a sidebar discussion with school board's team.
COLUMBUS, OH

