4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WSYX ABC6
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
WSYX ABC6
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
WSYX ABC6
Teachers could vote to approve contract or a strike Sunday, 45,000 CCS students affected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teacher in CCS classrooms Wednesday. 4,000 members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening. A...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Expert advice on replacing the sod in your yard
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As summer is winding down and fall is around the corner, it is the perfect season to think about your lawn. Now is the time to replant or lay down sod if it isn't as green as you'd like or there are too many weeds.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
WSYX ABC6
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
WSYX ABC6
Save money in the changing economy through food choices
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — From dairy to meats, grocery shopping is eating into household budgets. Johnna French with "Johnna Knows Good Food" joins Good Day Columbus with some helpful tips that could help you stretch your wallet as you hit the grocery aisles. Johnna's tips:. Shop your own cupboard...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
WSYX ABC6
'They should do better,' Groveport Madison parents frustrated with hourslong bus delays
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Groveport Madison are back to class, but some parents told ABC6/FOX28 that their children have been having a difficult time making it to school on time. That's because they said the school buses picking up their kids are either hours late or they...
WSYX ABC6
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
WSYX ABC6
Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
WSYX ABC6
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
WSYX ABC6
CCS shares details of 'last, best and final' offer extended to teachers union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After contract negotiations broke Thursday night, Columbus City Schools shared its "last, best and final" offer it extended to the Columbus Education Association. The offer was made Thursday during a 12-hour bargaining session after which both sides said they were disappointed. "We are disappointed to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
WSYX ABC6
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
WSYX ABC6
No deal reached between CEA and CCS after 12 hours of negotiating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said contract talks broke down after 12 hours of negotiations with the Columbus City Schools Board of Education. CEA President John Coneglio said the CEA bargaining team was in the process of ordering pizza Thursday night and preparing for a long night of negotiations when they were called into a sidebar discussion with school board's team.
