The Dog Guru’s Announce Ruffly Speaking Affiliate Program
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – The Dog Gurus, the pet industry experts that help pet care businesses launch, grow, and profit, are delighted to offer pet care companies the opportunity to join its new affiliate program for its innovative holistic dog care site – Ruffly Speaking. Ruffly Speaking...
5 Leading Pet Food Brands Sign Sustainable Packaging Pledge
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – More than 300 million pounds of flexible plastic packaging is created in North America by the companion pet industry each year, impacting around 67% of households that own pets across the United States. Unfortunately, 99% of multi-laminate packaging used for most pet food and treats currently used in North America does not have a sustainable end-of-life solution. While other industries like food and beverage are advancing quickly toward scalable sustainable solutions, the pet industry has faced challenges.
