Some say that eggs make the best pets because of how quiet they are. Full of nutrition and probably more highly recommended as a source of selenium than your average pet (according to Healthline), the humble egg is often overlooked by those in the market for a new domestic pal, who opt instead for the larger, louder (and possibly overrated) dog or cat. Granted, goldfish are widely known as quiet pets; but between feeding and tank cleaning, the silent swimmers require far more maintenance than even the fanciest of egg, putting the egg right back in the number one spot for pet-lovers seeking a quiet companion.

ANIMALS ・ 58 MINUTES AGO