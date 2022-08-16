Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Ree Drummond's Egg ASMR
Some say that eggs make the best pets because of how quiet they are. Full of nutrition and probably more highly recommended as a source of selenium than your average pet (according to Healthline), the humble egg is often overlooked by those in the market for a new domestic pal, who opt instead for the larger, louder (and possibly overrated) dog or cat. Granted, goldfish are widely known as quiet pets; but between feeding and tank cleaning, the silent swimmers require far more maintenance than even the fanciest of egg, putting the egg right back in the number one spot for pet-lovers seeking a quiet companion.
Valerie Bertinelli's Adorable Cat Pic Is Turning Heads On Twitter
Valerie Bertinelli is a versatile actress with a career that spans from the series "One Day at a Time" in 1975 to her most recent series where she starred alongside Betty White in "Hot in Cleveland." However, acting isn't her only love — she also has a love of cooking. She's been on several cooking shows, such as "Kids Baking Championship", and the host of her own cooking show on Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via IMDB).
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Costco Fans Are Running To Grab These Biscoff Cookies
Ever since Delta started serving Lotus Biscoff cookies on flights in the 1980s (via the Delta Flight Museum), a flight without the crunchy cookie bursting with warm spices may feel incomplete for passengers. Instead of judging the quality of a flight based on turbulence, they might remember it as good or bad based on whether they got to eat cookies. In fact, when United Airlines announced that it was replacing the speculoos flavored cookie with Oreos, Eater contributor Lesley Suter wrote a strongly worded article about how the airline just lost a customer. "In case United's second-to-last rating among domestic airlines wasn't reason enough to fly with someone else, this move has sealed the deal for me," said Suter.
Why A GBBO Favorite Wanted To Bake Fans 'Confession Cakes'
On August 3, Crystelle Pereira, a finalist from "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, took on a baking challenge of a different kind. The baker partnered with Dark Maltesers, a chocolate malt candy popular in the U.K., for a pop-up at Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington, London. At the pop-up, Pereira presented customers with free — that's right, free — "confession cakes."
Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing Its Version Of Takis And Reddit Is In Shambles
Trader Joe's is known for creating a lot of its own products instead of selling name-brand items like other grocery stores. These items are sometimes original ideas and other times based off of products sold elsewhere. However, the store always does a good job of putting its own Trader Joe's twist on the items and fans end up loving them — and sometime even forming a cult following around a particular product.
TikTok Is Clowning On A Group Of Customers For Their Silly Complaint
In a survey of 1,000 people done by Consumer Reports about the most common restaurant complaints, the top gripes are dirty utensils and tables, dirty restrooms, rude servers, slow service, and drinks and food not being the desired temperature. These could all be signs you are in a bad restaurant. As far as slow service goes, your satisfaction with the length of time you spend waiting for your food depends on a lot of factors, such as each customer's patience level, how busy the restaurant is, how many servers are working that shift, and more.
Mashed
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0