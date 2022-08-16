56-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Prince William County over the weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, at around 1:32 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Joplin Road in Triangle for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.
According to police, the investigation revealed a motorcyclist — now identified as 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck of Oakton — was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster and traveling southbound on Joplin Road with a group of other riders.
The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the road and ended up crossing the double yellow lines before leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and took the motorcycle driver to a nearby hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip .
