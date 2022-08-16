ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

56-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Prince William County

By Tannock Blair
 5 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Prince William County over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at around 1:32 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Joplin Road in Triangle for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, the investigation revealed a motorcyclist — now identified as 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck of Oakton — was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster and traveling southbound on Joplin Road with a group of other riders.

The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the road and ended up crossing the double yellow lines before leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Man charged in connection to death of woman found on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and took the motorcycle driver to a nearby hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip .

