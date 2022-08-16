Read full article on original website
Plastiq CEO: Capital From SPAC Deal Offers ‘Prudent’ Strategic Advantage
Not all that long ago, capital was a commodity, Eliot Buchanan, CEO of B2B payments platform Plastiq, told Karen Webster. The credit spigots were open. Interest rates were cheap, and many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could get buy on a mix of their owners’ personal credit cards. Commercial payments may have been a bit of laggard in payments modernization — and then suddenly, the pandemic stymied supply chains, roiled financial services and led many companies into a cash crunch.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
B2B Marketplace Shoptreo Connects African Artisans, Retailers
Aiming to make it easier for entrepreneurs to sell African-made products throughout Africa, Nigerian startup Shoptreo is offering an online B2B marketplace that connects the continent’s artisans and manufacturers with informal retailers and vendors. The marketplace was launched in November 2021 by Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Jacobs and CEO...
Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa
South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Gravity Payments Boss Who Cut His Pay for Employees Resigns
A payments company CEO and founder who made international headlines for reducing his own salary to boost every employee to a minimum annual of $70,000 is stepping down from his post to fight assault and other allegations. “My No. 1 priority is for our employees to work for the best...
UAE Attracts $700M in H1 2022 Investment, Maintains Position as MENA’s VC Capital
One of the biggest Middle East and North Africa (MENA) economies, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has cemented its position as the leading destination for venture capital investment in the region. In the first half (H1) of the year, UAE-based companies racked up a total of 85 deals amounting to...
54% of Online Marketplaces Rely on Payments Automation to Manage Burgeoning Volume
Online marketplaces are growing at a tremendous pace because of the economy’s digital shift. Executives now recognize that, paradoxically, the faster their monthly payables volume grows, the harder it will be for them to manage and continue operating efficiently. More than four in five online marketplace executives also understand...
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Covalto to Become 1st Mexican FinTech on US Stock Market
Mexican digital banking platform Covalto is planning to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, a move that would make it the first Mexican FinTech to trade on the United States markets. The company’s deal to list on the Nasdaq puts it at an implied $547 million...
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18
Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
IBM’s Weather Channel Tests Subscription Bundles
The Weather Channel is hopping onto the subscription bundle bandwagon with an offering that lets users check the weather, follow the news or get deals on hotel rooms from one platform. The IBM-owned company announced the program Thursday (Aug. 18) in partnership with USA Today and Tripadvisor, saying it was...
Crypto Platform Wirex Integrates SEPA Instant Payments
Crypto platform Wirex is integrating SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) Instant and Faster Payments to make it easier for users in the U.K. and the European Economic Area (EEA) to transfer British pounds and euros between Wirex and their bank accounts. Wirex partnered with digital payment infrastructure provider Modulr to...
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units
India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Coach Owner Tapestry Sees Record $6.7B Revenues
This year’s high inflation hasn’t stopped Americans from wanting to splurge on luxury goods from brands like Coach and Kate Spade. Tapestry, the company that owns those labels, reported earnings Thursday (Aug. 18) that showed record annual revenues of $6.7 billion — a 15% increase — for the fiscal year ending July 2. Digital revenues rose by 25%, to the tune of $2 billion.
Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments
Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M
Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
