MMAmania.com
UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards scores late head kick KO to stun Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards scored one of the most memorable head kick knockouts of all time last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” stunned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round finish to walk away with the 170-pound crown.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Luke Rockhold makes startling admission about Paulo Costa — ‘He scares me’
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold does not have anything nice to say about Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022), which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he does understand “The Eraser”...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
MMAmania.com
‘You scared me!’ Watch Dana White panic as Paulo Costa rushes Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 presser
I think by now we’ve established the fact that former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold doesn’t give a rat’s ass about promotion president Dana White or the way UFC runs its global fight business. Need proof? Get a load of this. LIVE! Watch UFC 278 PPV On ESPN+...
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights
Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
MMAmania.com
Dehydrated Paulo Costa goes nuts on USADA for drawing blood during UFC 278 weigh cut: ‘I don’t need this!’
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had something to prove at the UFC 278 weigh ins on Friday in Salt Lake City after failing to make weight for his UFC Vegas 41 headliner last October. So “The Eraser” was putting every effort into making the division limit during the wee hours of the morning when an unexpected knock came at the door of his hotel room.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight highlights, social media reaction
Paulo Costa got back into the middleweight win column last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the Brazilian contender outlasted a returning Luke Rockhold in the co-main event. Costa tested Rockhold’s chin early...
You Tried It: Cardi B Claps Back After A UFC Star Compared Her To Woman-Hater Andrew Tate
In a now-deleted Tweet, Cardi B shut down a UFC fighter dragging her name into his defense of misogynist influencer Andrew Tate.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 fighter hospitalized, pulled from Aug. 20 PPV event in Salt Lake City
The UFC 278 fight card will see its second major change in less than a week. The flyweight bout between Shanna Young and Miranda Maverick was canceled earlier this morning after “The Shanimal” was hospitalized with complications from cutting weight, leaving Maverick without an opponent for this Sat. night (Aug. 20) in Salt Lake City.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Usman vs. Edwards 2
UFC 278 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch takes center stage TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, a five-round welterweight title fight that will see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his 170-pound strap against longtime nemesis Leon Edwards. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Beehive State,” former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold looks to turn back the clock against Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on bantamweight wrestling powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili, a 15-minute contest with serious title implications for the 135-pound division. Veteran bangers Wu Yanan, Lucie Pudilova, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker round out the ESPN+ main card PPV action.
MMAmania.com
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
MMAmania.com
Another curse? Drake bets quarter-million on Jose Aldo to win at UFC 278
Drake is anteing up yet again ahead of this weekend’s UFC 278 ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) card from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But, this time around the millionaire rapper isn’t putting money on the main event. While UFC 278 will be headlined by a welterweight...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ last night
UFC 278 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event of the evening, Leon Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman in the final minute of the fight, scoring a head kick knockout to win the Welterweight title (see it here). In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa somehow made it past the finish line in a wacky, back-and-forth fight that ultimately saw Costa win the the unanimous decision (highlights).
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV co-main event
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will look to reestablish himself as a major player at 185 pounds when he collides with Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Usman vs. Edwards 2
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) business later TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight title fight between division kingpin, Kamaru Usman, taking on Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold will battle Paulo Costa, while Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili collide in a Bantamweight affair one fight prior.
MMAmania.com
Paulo Costa reacts to getting covered in Luke Rockhold’s blood - ‘I took a very long shower’
While Leon Edwards’ stunning come-from-behind knockout of Kamaru Usman may steal all the headlines, there’s no doubt the fight of the night from UFC 278 was a gutsy war between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa that saw both men pushed to the edge of exhaustion and beyond (watch the highlights here).
MMAmania.com
‘WTF?!’ Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards epic knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Leon Edwards just destroyed Kamaru Usman and captured the welterweight crown in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, avenging his previous decision loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015. In addition, “Rocky” also put an end to all that silly talk about Usman moving up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title before (or perhaps after) boxing “sweet science” superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
