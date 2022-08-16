Read full article on original website
wayne stewart
5d ago
yeah because they don't know who to try and kill to protect their god. what happened to the republican line. that said. if you did nothing wrong you should welcome an investigation to prove it. I guess you trumpers no longer believe that
Reply
8
Stanley Paige
5d ago
didn't have to release the warrant! what do you want, full disclosure, before the trial?
Reply(1)
6
Viva Satire!
5d ago
The best thing to do in this situation, is for them to go confront FBI Agents about it in local field offices.
Reply(2)
6
Related
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
RELATED PEOPLE
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Liz Cheney "disgusted" that Trump released names of agents in Mar-a-Lago raid
In an interview with ABC Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney expressed her thoughts on the aftermath of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago saying she feels "disgusted." "I was ashamed to hear Republicans immediately and reflexively attack the FBI agents who executed the search warrant," Cheney said...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Trump unleashes late-night Truth Social tirade as Georgia DA closes in
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump is posting vintage rants attacking investigators on his Truth Social platform. In a late-night tirade, the former president lashed out against the...
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
DOJ issues stark warning as Trump demands release of “unredacted” FBI witness information
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. More than a week has passed since FBI agents, on August 8, executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the Washington Post, the agents were searching for classified government documents that should have remained in Washington, D.C. when Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021 — including "documents relating to nuclear weapons."
New Report Details Final Days of Trump Administration: 'Part Free-for-All, Part Fire Sale'
Just days after federal agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in the search for classified documents, a new report describes the final days of the Trump White House as being "part free-for-all, part fire sale," with some documents from the administration being kept, while other records were "indiscriminately thrown away."
Michael Cohen took credit for former Trump Org. CFO's guilty plea, saying he provided key evidence
Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Thursday. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, took credit for the guilty plea. He said he had provided evidence that led to Weisselberg's prosecution. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, took a victory lap after...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trump Took Top Secret Documents to Mar-a-Lago Because It’s So Safe There
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump has offered a swirling array of excuses for why he took secret documents from the White House, stashed them around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and refused to return them to the US government—which precipitated a raid by a team of FBI agents. The most recent Trump World narrative is not that the documents weren’t secret or needed to be kept secure. Actually, his lawyers now say, Trump is very interested in securing sensitive government documents. The reasoning seems to be that a country club allowing thousands of people to wander the grounds for a fee, will keep the material—said to include information labeled with the highest level of restriction, including some documents related to our nuclear arsenal—more secure than the ultra-secure, fortified residence of the most powerful person in the world, surrounded by law enforcement and military defenses. Also known as the White House.
Opinion: First Republicans attacked the FBI. Look who they're coming for now
Republicans have been railing against the Inflation Reduction Act, and there's one provision they really dislike: The plan to bolster the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. Investigative journalist Casey Michel writes that the GOP has been trying for years to starve the IRS of revenue and resources, but the bill will inject $80 billion into the agency.
Trump's PR Response To Raid May Not Work: Lawyer Says 'He Should Be Worried About All These Investigations'
Donald Trump could face a legal backlash, even as he criticizes the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence, Business Insider reported, citing legal experts. Trump Has Tall Order: Trump likes to "run the show" and is a big believer in a...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14