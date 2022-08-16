ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho back in lineup after being struck in face by errant throw

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlsJg_0hIV8RMP00

SAN FRANCISCO — Baseball is not known for blindside hits, but Diamondbacks right fielder Daulton Varsho got a taste of one on Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a throw between innings.

Varsho was jogging off the field, his eyes focused on the ground in front of him, when a throw from third baseman Josh Rojas hit him on the jaw.

“It’s like getting punched in the face when you don’t see it coming,” Varsho said. “That’s the best way to explain it.”

That was one of two injury scares the Diamondbacks experienced on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver — the other involved second baseman Ketel Marte, who exited early with tightness in his left hamstring — but the club is hopeful that both players were able to avoid serious issues.

Varsho was back in the lineup for Monday’s series opener at Oracle Park; Marte was on the bench and considered day-to-day, manager Torey Lovullo said.

SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | INJURIES

Diamondbacks infielders routinely toss the ball around the diamond after the third out of the inning. Rojas said that in the early innings on Sunday he had thrown the ball to left fielder Jake McCarthy after one inning, then to center fielder Alek Thomas at the end of another inning.

After the fourth, Rojas looked at both McCarthy and Thomas but neither was looking at him. Varsho, meanwhile, was running directly toward him from right field. Bally Sports Arizona found an angle of the incident from a camera high above home plate; Rojas was standing near the third-base line when he made the throw, which struck Varsho just as he was approaching second base.

“He had sunglasses on so he was running with his head straight and I kind of just assumed he saw me,” Rojas said. “As soon as I let it go, I yelled, ‘Varsh!’ Right at the last minute he ducked and it hit him in the side of the jaw, luckily. I think he if doesn’t move it kind of just hits him in the mouth.”

Two innings later, Varsho was removed from the game. He said he “felt off,” and the club’s training staff wanted to make sure he did not have any concussion symptoms. Varsho said Monday he passed those tests and just felt “a little sore.”

“He couldn’t tell where I was looking,” Varsho said. “It was a mistake. It’s all right. It happens.”

Rojas, who said he took Varsho to breakfast on Monday morning, still sounded rattled by the sequence of events.

“I was just so happy he wasn’t hurt,” Rojas said. “The dude has been playing hard, playing great baseball. He’s been raking, been great in the outfield. If that was the way he went down, I would have been pretty upset with myself.”

Marte’s situation is more uncertain, but he believes he has avoided yet another significant hamstring injury. Twice last season, Marte landed on the injured list with strains to each hamstring. He suffered another minor strain earlier this season, an injury that did not require a trip to the injured list but did limit him to designated hitter duties for nearly a month.

Marte was on first base in the top of the ninth when Christian Walker hit a ball to the wall in right-center field. As he was rounding second, Marte said he felt something and eased up on his way into third. He said this does not compare to his more serious hamstring issues.

“This one feels good,” Marte said. “When I was going into third, I felt like it was going to pull. But I stopped myself and thought, ‘I need to get out of the game.’ I took my treatment and some medicine and I feel a lot better.”

Marte was left wondering if he and the team need to handle things differently the next time the Diamondbacks go into Denver. He said it was the third time he had hurt his hamstring on a trip to Coors Field, including once during his tenure with the Seattle Mariners as well as once last season.

“We’ll figure it out,” Marte said. “I might tell Torey that maybe he shouldn’t play me a lot out there. We have to figure out what’s going on.”

Lovullo said that after talking to the club’s medical staff on Monday that from now on he likely would give Marte a day off during every series in Colorado. He said that was a possibility coming into Sunday but they opted to let him serve as the DH because he said he “felt great.”

“We went with that, we trusted that,” Lovullo said. “It’s not his fault. I think in the future, what we talked about is, no matter how good he’s feeling, he’s getting a day off in that environment.”

The Diamondbacks will be in Denver for their third and final time this season from Sept. 9-11.

Though keeping Marte’s hamstrings healthy for a full season remains an issue, Lovullo said he does not believe the problems stem from a lack of effort on Marte’s part.

“He’s been very diligent in his efforts to stay healthy,” Lovullo said. “He’s been working hard. He changed his offseason training routine. He changed trainers. It just hasn’t worked the way we want it to or the way he wants it to. … We have been changing the routine and adding and subtracting from the routine. It just hasn’t worked out yet. We haven’t found the right ingredients yet.”

Lovullo said the team believes Marte is not going to warrant a trip to the injured list, and he said there are no plans for him to undergo imaging, another sign the issue is not considered serious.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho back in lineup after being struck in face by errant throw

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Albert Pujols steals the show as Diamondbacks lose a wild one to Cardinals

If Albert Pujols doesn't play Sunday in the Diamondbacks' series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, he's almost certainly hit his last home run at Chase Field. The Cardinals won't be returning to Phoenix this regular season. Make that home runs. The veteran slugger wowed a big crowd that filled the lower deck at the ball park with two rockets over the wall in left center field for solo shots, then came up just short of a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is Chase Field showing its age? And if it is, do the Arizona Diamondbacks care?

Like any other 24-year-old building that hasn’t undergone major renovation, Chase Field has shown its age this season. The retractable roof hasn’t worked as intended all summer. Multiple lights on the out-of-town scoreboards have been burned out for years. There have been issues with elevators and escalators. Sections of the lineup boards appeared blacked out at times. Fans in the upper deck have complained about a lack of air conditioning. It took a few weeks to repair a broken door near the team shop. And at one game in late July, the panels in center field were stuck open and every scoreboard in the building went dark.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Zac Gallen has 'dominating performance' in Diamondbacks' win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — There were two strikes and two out in the seventh inning when it suddenly became apparent just how overpowering Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen’s stuff must have been on Thursday afternoon. That was when, with runners on second and third, San Francisco Giants slugger Brandon Belt squared to bunt. His attempt went foul, his strikeout ending the inning and the Giants’ only scoring threat of the day, and the Diamondbacks rolled to a decisive, 5-0 win at Oracle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Daulton Varsho
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Christian Walker’s hot bat becoming indispensable part of Diamondbacks’ lineup

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker smiled and racked his memory, trying to come up with the day. He knew it had been a while, sometime before the All-Star break. But he did not realize it had been quite so long — approaching three full months — since the last time the Diamondbacks played a game in which he was not in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals notebook: O-line has a 'Fridge,' but also a 'Freezer' in rookie Marquis Hayes

Much has been made during training camp about the toughness and aggressive behavior free-agent right guard Will Hernandez has brought to the Cardinals’ offensive line. Hernandez’s chippy playing style has earned him the nickname “Fridge” from his linemates. But every Fridge needs a “Freezer” and the Cardinals found themselves one in rookie left guard Marquis Hayes, a seventh-round draft pick out of Oklahoma. Hayes got some extra work with the first-team offense during Thursday’s practice at State...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Mariners#San Francisco#Bally Sports Arizona
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy