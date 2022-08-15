ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man dies in Tucson prison after possible 'physical altercation'

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

Curt Cooper, a 52-year-old man incarcerated the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, died on Aug. 11 at Banner University Medical Center after suffering injuries that are "consistent with being involved in a physical altercation."

On Aug. 6, staff at the prison reportedly observed that Cooper, upon medical evaluation, had a head injury and needed further medical treatment.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, the Tucson Fire Department arrived onsite and administered Narcan to Cooper and conducted an EKG.

Cooper was then transported to the Medical Center's ICU where "life-saving measures continued" before he died on Aug. 11, ADCRR officials said.

An investigation is being conducted by investigators with the ADCRR.

"The department intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution of any (suspects) identified to be involved in this case," an Aug. 15 news release stated.

In 2018, Cooper was admitted to the ADCRR after he was sentenced in Pinal County for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: No suspects found during standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police searched a vacant home near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for a possible robbery suspect and came up empty handed on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16. The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for stealing from numerous stores across the Tucson area. According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pleaded guilty to theft and attempted trafficking in stolen property. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Brnovich announced Mierzejewski was handed...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#Ekg#The Medical Center#Adcrr
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy