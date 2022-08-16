ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson transferring to Kansas State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The long wait for Keyontae Johnson to return to the court is almost over. The former Norview High School standout announced on Saturday he's transferring to Kansas State. Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida. Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State in December of 2020 and has not practiced or played since.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Norfolk State head coach Jones inks contract extension

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State hopes that head basketball coach Robert Jones isn't going anywhere for awhile. After another strong season from the green and gold, Jones is being rewarded with contract extension. Jones and the Spartans agreed to a one-year extension that keeps him at the school through the...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Fleet Park All-Stars honored by Norfolk Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - A summer to remember continues to add memories for Fleet Park's 16U Little League. On Friday, the all-star team that won the Senior Little League United States title and finished second in the world series, were honored before the Norfolk Tides' game against Durham. "I grew...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Phoebus not resting on past achievements

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- 2021 saw Phoebus football claim its eighth state championship in program history, all of those coming since 2001, making a big target on the Phantoms' backs even larger. "Everybody's coming at your neck," senior safety Jordan Bass pointed out. "You're the defending champs. Everybody wants to beat...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

The 60th Annual East Coast Surfing Championship on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Former Pro World Tour Surfer Wes Laine and Chris Thompson from the Virginia Beach Jaycees join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships. The Coastal Edge ECSC is August 21-28 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!. Visit CoastalEdge.com or call...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

Dustin Furlow Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Award-winning songwriter/guitarist Dustin Furlow performs two songs on Coast Live for Acoustic Music Friday!. August 20 with Matt Thomas at Oozlefinch Brewing Hampton. August 21 at Grain in Norfolk. August 27 at Farmhouse Brewing in Virginia Beach. August 28 at Grain in Norfolk. Visit dustinfurlow.com...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item

Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.

