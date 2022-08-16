Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
WTKR
Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson transferring to Kansas State
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The long wait for Keyontae Johnson to return to the court is almost over. The former Norview High School standout announced on Saturday he's transferring to Kansas State. Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida. Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State in December of 2020 and has not practiced or played since.
WTKR
Norfolk State head coach Jones inks contract extension
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State hopes that head basketball coach Robert Jones isn't going anywhere for awhile. After another strong season from the green and gold, Jones is being rewarded with contract extension. Jones and the Spartans agreed to a one-year extension that keeps him at the school through the...
WTKR
Fleet Park All-Stars honored by Norfolk Tides
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - A summer to remember continues to add memories for Fleet Park's 16U Little League. On Friday, the all-star team that won the Senior Little League United States title and finished second in the world series, were honored before the Norfolk Tides' game against Durham. "I grew...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Phoebus not resting on past achievements
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- 2021 saw Phoebus football claim its eighth state championship in program history, all of those coming since 2001, making a big target on the Phantoms' backs even larger. "Everybody's coming at your neck," senior safety Jordan Bass pointed out. "You're the defending champs. Everybody wants to beat...
Chesapeake, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The I. C. Norcom High School football team will have a game with Western Branch High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. I. C. Norcom High SchoolWestern Branch High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WTKR
The 60th Annual East Coast Surfing Championship on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Former Pro World Tour Surfer Wes Laine and Chris Thompson from the Virginia Beach Jaycees join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships. The Coastal Edge ECSC is August 21-28 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!. Visit CoastalEdge.com or call...
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
WAVY News 10
I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Two teen boys last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center
Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland and 15-year-old Victor Eugene White III were last seen on August 18 near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC.
WTKR
Dustin Furlow Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Award-winning songwriter/guitarist Dustin Furlow performs two songs on Coast Live for Acoustic Music Friday!. August 20 with Matt Thomas at Oozlefinch Brewing Hampton. August 21 at Grain in Norfolk. August 27 at Farmhouse Brewing in Virginia Beach. August 28 at Grain in Norfolk. Visit dustinfurlow.com...
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Breakneck broadband: Data speeds to make quantum leap with fiber optic loop set to be built in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The organizers of the Regional Connectivity Ring, a 119-mile loop of fiber optic cable that will put five local cities in the fast lane of broadband data transport, say the project is getting ready to move forward. The loop will connect with transatlantic undersea cables that come ashore at Virginia Beach, […]
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
NSU holds celebration of life for former President Dr. Marie McDemmond
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is still feeling the loss of one of its leaders. The university’s third president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passed away last month. On Wednesday, a celebration of life ceremony was held at the university. She made history as the first woman to become...
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel expansion reportedly 5 years behind schedule
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Already behind schedule, the new tunnel expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now not expected to open for another five years. The Eastern Shore Post reports the new parallel tunnel at Thimble Shoals won't be ready until January of 2027. Work began on the...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item
Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
