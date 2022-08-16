Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin
Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
WFMJ.com
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
WFMJ.com
Pittsburgh-based coffee shop to open new outpost in Grove City College's Buhl Library
A Pittsburgh-based coffee vendor will be setting up shop this fall in Grove City College's newly-renovated Henry Buhl Library. Urban Trail Coffee Company will open up in the Buhl Library's Collier Cafe area, a new space created as part of the library's $9 million makeover. The cafe opens onto a new patio where students can enjoy their coffee.
WFMJ.com
YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries
Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
WFMJ.com
African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans
Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
WFMJ.com
Saint Maron Catholic Church hosting festival in Youngstown through Sunday
Saint Maron Catholic Church will be hosting its annual church festival Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The festivities kick off Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will continue Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the church, 1555 S. Meridan Rd., Youngstown. The festival provides an...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 19th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
WFMJ.com
Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End
There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in Downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer a number of hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business and it's the first black, female-owned...
WFMJ.com
Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown
A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
WFMJ.com
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
WFMJ.com
Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking held for Canfield American Legion's Veteran Plaza project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Veteran's Plaza project being built on the north end of Canfield Village Green. This project was started by the Canfield American Legion Post 177, and the Legion has been collecting donations for the past three years. When finished, the plaza will include a...
WFMJ.com
Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital
At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
WFMJ.com
Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Trumbull County during week of August 22
Trumbull County Combine Health District (TCCHD) will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trumbull County during the week of August 22. The first clinic will be held on Monday, August 22 at Howland SCOPE (8273 High St NE, Howland) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the second will be on Thursday, August 25 at TCCHD (176 Chestnut N.E., Warren) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the last one will be held the same day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at TCAP (1230 Palmyra Rd S.W., Warren)
WFMJ.com
Youngstown to give update on Downtown road construction Friday
If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Gazebo on the Green in Canfield demolished
After standing for almost 60 years, the gazebo on the green in Canfield is pushed over to make way for a new one. "It's been there for a long time, it's deteriorated, and it's smaller than what everybody wanted," Paul Scherba, construction manager for the Rotary Club of Canfield. The...
WFMJ.com
Two OVI checkpoints to be conducted in Mahoning County Friday, early Saturday
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced the locations of two OVI checkpoints that will be conducted late Friday night and early Saturday morning respectively. The first checkpoint will be conducted on South Avenue near Larkridge Avenue in Boardman from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday night. The second...
WFMJ.com
Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level
COVID-19 cases in the Valley have slightly dropped this week, but all three counties are still at a high-level transmission risk. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 337 cases (330.8 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 710 cases (358.6 per 100k), and Mahoning County is reporting 850 cases (371.7 per 100k).
WFMJ.com
Pups to show off skills at Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show
Dog owners and their pups will show off their training and skills at the Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show at Wean Park. The participating pups have a chance to win in several categories including best talent, human-pet lookalike, obstacle course, and friendliest disabled pup. The judges are 21 WFMJ's Derek Steyer, 27...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard gun store offering CCW training and domestic violence programs
The Valley's newest firearms shop takes a twist on your average gun store. "Hubbard, being our hometown, we put it [the idea] together and said let's do it," said Ron Reed, Co-owner of ERC Firearms & Training. You can't miss it while driving through Hubbard. It's ERC Firearms & Training's...
