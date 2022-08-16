Trumbull County Combine Health District (TCCHD) will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trumbull County during the week of August 22. The first clinic will be held on Monday, August 22 at Howland SCOPE (8273 High St NE, Howland) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the second will be on Thursday, August 25 at TCCHD (176 Chestnut N.E., Warren) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the last one will be held the same day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at TCAP (1230 Palmyra Rd S.W., Warren)

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO