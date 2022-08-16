ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

WFMJ.com

Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin

Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries

Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans

Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 19th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End

There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in Downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer a number of hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business and it's the first black, female-owned...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown

A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Trumbull County during week of August 22

Trumbull County Combine Health District (TCCHD) will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trumbull County during the week of August 22. The first clinic will be held on Monday, August 22 at Howland SCOPE (8273 High St NE, Howland) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the second will be on Thursday, August 25 at TCCHD (176 Chestnut N.E., Warren) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the last one will be held the same day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at TCAP (1230 Palmyra Rd S.W., Warren)
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown to give update on Downtown road construction Friday

If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Gazebo on the Green in Canfield demolished

After standing for almost 60 years, the gazebo on the green in Canfield is pushed over to make way for a new one. "It's been there for a long time, it's deteriorated, and it's smaller than what everybody wanted," Paul Scherba, construction manager for the Rotary Club of Canfield. The...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Pups to show off skills at Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show

Dog owners and their pups will show off their training and skills at the Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show at Wean Park. The participating pups have a chance to win in several categories including best talent, human-pet lookalike, obstacle course, and friendliest disabled pup. The judges are 21 WFMJ's Derek Steyer, 27...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

