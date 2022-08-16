Read full article on original website
WPMI
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Utah home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in a Utah city released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead, of Salt Lake City, after officers said he unlawfully entered...
kjzz.com
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested on charge of aggravated assault at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A large part of Pioneer Park was taped off in downtown Salt Lake City after multiple officers responded to an aggravated assault. At least eight squad cars and one fire truck were at the scene between 300 and 400 West along 300 South. Officials...
VIDEO: Centerville arson suspect tells police he's the devil as house burns
As the Centerville home he set fire to burned in the background, the suspect charged with arson told police he was the devil.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents: Tooele man confessed to wife’s fatal shooting
TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details in the fatal shooting Thursday of a Tooele woman. Suspect Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, has been arrested in the death of the 35-year-old victim, his wife. At 6:47 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Settlement...
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
ksl.com
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
KSLTV
Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
kjzz.com
Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
Suspected drunk teen driver slams into Salt Lake City police cars
A teenage driver suspected of being drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars overnight Friday.
Herriman PD welcome new K-9 onto their squad
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Today, the Herriman Police Department (HPD) welcomed a new addition to thir crime-fighting team. HPD says that K-9 Fen was brought on to the police squad with support from Redemption Bar & Grill. K-9 Fen is set to undergo training by Officer Adamson. The agency says that “they both are excited […]
Dad arrested after son finds mom dead in Tooele apartment
According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson and his wife (whose name was not released) were arguing in their bedroom before he shot her.
kjzz.com
Mountain-goers asked to look out for evidence in West Valley City homicide case
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Those visiting Utah's mountains have been asked by West Valley City police to keep an eye out for evidence in a homicide case. They said it is suspected that Maren Carlson, who was 99 when she went missing in November 2021, was murdered by her grandson and her body was potentially disposed around the Kamas area in Summit County.
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
kmyu.tv
21-year-old arrested after shocking ex-boyfriend's door handle, threatening child
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Deputies have now arrested a Herriman woman who is accused of shocking her ex-boyfriend's door handle and threatening her own child. Madeline Lopez, 21, was arrested and booked on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and burglary of a vehicle. The...
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
ksl.com
Police seek public's help finding 99-year-old Utah murder victim's body
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police are asking for the public's help in finding the body of an elderly woman believed to have been brutally killed by her grandson last year. Maren Carlson, 99, has not been seen since at least November. Police believe she was killed by...
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
KSLTV
Man facing hate-crime charges after friend accused of punching gay teen
SANDY, Utah — A 19-year-old connected with the juvenile suspect accused of punching teenager who is gay is also facing hate crime charges and retaliation against the victim’s family. Hayden Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was caught on the victim’s family home surveillance cameras vandalizing their pride flags on...
