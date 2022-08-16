ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Gephardt Daily

Court documents: Tooele man confessed to wife’s fatal shooting

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details in the fatal shooting Thursday of a Tooele woman. Suspect Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, has been arrested in the death of the 35-year-old victim, his wife. At 6:47 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Settlement...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
KSLTV

Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
kjzz.com

Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
ABC4

Herriman PD welcome new K-9 onto their squad

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Today, the Herriman Police Department (HPD) welcomed a new addition to thir crime-fighting team. HPD says that K-9 Fen was brought on to the police squad with support from Redemption Bar & Grill. K-9 Fen is set to undergo training by Officer Adamson. The agency says that “they both are excited […]
kjzz.com

Mountain-goers asked to look out for evidence in West Valley City homicide case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Those visiting Utah's mountains have been asked by West Valley City police to keep an eye out for evidence in a homicide case. They said it is suspected that Maren Carlson, who was 99 when she went missing in November 2021, was murdered by her grandson and her body was potentially disposed around the Kamas area in Summit County.
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
ABC4

Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night.  The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
KSLTV

Man facing hate-crime charges after friend accused of punching gay teen

SANDY, Utah — A 19-year-old connected with the juvenile suspect accused of punching teenager who is gay is also facing hate crime charges and retaliation against the victim’s family. Hayden Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was caught on the victim’s family home surveillance cameras vandalizing their pride flags on...
