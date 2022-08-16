ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Man shot at Orange County nightclub, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crime scene tape outlined the parking lot of a nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail on Sunday, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported a man had been shot by another man early that morning. The sheriff’s office said in a statement its deputies...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

5 hospitalized after crash in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep. [TRENDING:...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I was shaking!': Witnesses describe moment plane crashed onto Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot took the plane...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Possible lightning strike causes house fire in Windermere

A possible lightning strike caused a fire at a home in Windermere on Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Authorities said the fire took place along Golden Dewdrop Trail. The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries were reported, authorities said.
WINDERMERE, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

13 More Illegal Guns Taken Off Orlando Streets

The Orlando Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division has definitely been busy making city streets safer. Recently, OPD celebrated taking another 13 illegal guns off the streets in just one week. Pictured below are 4 of the 13 illegal guns they were able to seize:. Guns have continued to be...
ORLANDO, FL

