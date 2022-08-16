Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man who exited car after crash gets struck, killed on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
click orlando
Man shot at Orange County nightclub, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crime scene tape outlined the parking lot of a nightclub on South Orange Blossom Trail on Sunday, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported a man had been shot by another man early that morning. The sheriff’s office said in a statement its deputies...
click orlando
5 hospitalized after crash in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Man dies after being struck while crossing University Boulevard, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Saturday after being struck by a car early that morning as he attempted to cross University Boulevard on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. west of Technological Avenue as the man, of Long Branch,...
click orlando
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
WESH
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
fox35orlando.com
'I was shaking!': Witnesses describe moment plane crashed onto Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot took the plane...
$5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed man driving on SR 408
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s now a $5,000 reward offered for information that could help identify the person who shot and killed a man while he was driving along State Road 408. Tremain Hepburn, 46, died after his car came under gunfire while driving westbound near Bumby Avenue around...
Police: Winter Garden grandmother may have been fatally struck by truck driven by son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a traffic homicide that left a 66-year-old mother and grandmother dead. Police said Sarah Geltz was run over by a large pickup truck outside an Irish pub in Winter Garden earlier this month. There are no arrests in the case,...
WESH
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
click orlando
Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
click orlando
‘Don’t take her away:’ Family crushed after woman dies from injuries in fiery crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – After an unexpected tragedy ended in the death of 40-year-old Orinthia Thomas earlier this year, Thomas’ family is now raising funds to prepare for her funeral. Thomas died Aug. 10 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, two weeks after she was burned in a fiery crash...
click orlando
Possible lightning strike causes house fire in Windermere
A possible lightning strike caused a fire at a home in Windermere on Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Authorities said the fire took place along Golden Dewdrop Trail. The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries were reported, authorities said.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
WESH
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
westorlandonews.com
13 More Illegal Guns Taken Off Orlando Streets
The Orlando Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division has definitely been busy making city streets safer. Recently, OPD celebrated taking another 13 illegal guns off the streets in just one week. Pictured below are 4 of the 13 illegal guns they were able to seize:. Guns have continued to be...
