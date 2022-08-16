At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO