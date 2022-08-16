ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Mack W. Hucks enjoyed dancing and was a friend to all

Graveside services for Mack W. Hucks, 90, will be held Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Ward and Chris Singleton officiating. Mr. Hucks passed away Aug. 18 at his residence. Born June 21, 1932 in Conway, he was a son of...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Hartsville rushing attack too much for Conway

Carlton Terry knew what to expect: Hartsville would rely on powerhouse running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel to grind away at the Tiger defense. But recognizing what’s coming is one thing. Stopping it is another matter. The Red Foxes' relentless rushing attack overpowered Conway Friday as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Conway, SC
Obituaries
myhorrynews.com

Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
GREEN SEA, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Animal Care center closed again after police animal investigation

The Horry County Animal Care Center on Monday announced it was again closed to the public because its staff were all busy with an Horry County Police animal investigation. The Horry County animal shelter said it would not be able to conduct adoptions or accept strays or owner surrenders, but staff will still care for animals already in the shelter.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Camden routs Myrtle Beach in season opener

CAMDEN | Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson knew his Seahawks would have to play close to perfect to have a chance to knock off Camden. It was a battle of Top 10-ranked programs, but the Bulldogs had the advantage with the experience they had returning. They had plenty of offensive...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Singleton
myhorrynews.com

With Knox's big night, Loris downs Green Sea Floyds 24-0

The Loris Lions opened their season with a shutout and some hardware, defeating Green Sea Floyds 24-0 Friday night to take home the Bog Off Bowl trophy. La’Ontray Knox played a critical role in the Lions’ win thanks to a trio of touchdowns. “He’s a 1,500-, 2,000-yard back,”...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor falls to Wilson in overtime

The Aynor Blue Jackets played two games in one Friday night. The first half they were held scoreless. The second half, they outplayed the visiting Wilson Tigers, falling just short in overtime 27-26. The Blue Jackets trailed the Tigers 13-0 at the half. The Aynor coaches challenged their players to...
AYNOR, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy