Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.

GREEN SEA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO