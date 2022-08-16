Mets’ Carlos Carrasco exits game early with apparent injury

ATLANTA — Carlos Carrasco’s return to pitch following a rain delay Monday night may have left him with an injury.

The Mets right-hander was caught by SNY cameras holding his left side as he departed through the dugout tunnel following the second inning of the Mets’ 13-1 loss to the Braves . Carrasco had returned to the mound following a 55-minute rain delay and walked Dansby Swanson before retiring Austin Riley.

Carlos Carrasco AP

Joely Rodriguez replaced Carrasco for the third inning.

The Mets have David Peterson lined up to pitch Saturday as part of a doubleheader in Philadelphia. The left-hander could remain in the rotation if Carrasco needs an injured list stint.

Earlier in the day the Mets lost Luis Guillorme to the IL for four to six weeks with a “moderate” left groin strain.

Carrasco allowed three earned runs, which included consecutive homers to William Contreras and Eddie Rosario in the second inning. Another run scored after Mark Canha lost Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fly ball in the sky .