ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets’ Carlos Carrasco exits game early with apparent injury

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — Carlos Carrasco’s return to pitch following a rain delay Monday night may have left him with an injury.

The Mets right-hander was caught by SNY cameras holding his left side as he departed through the dugout tunnel following the second inning of the Mets’ 13-1 loss to the Braves . Carrasco had returned to the mound following a 55-minute rain delay and walked Dansby Swanson before retiring Austin Riley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnXNk_0hIV6rc700
Carlos Carrasco
AP

Joely Rodriguez replaced Carrasco for the third inning.

The Mets have David Peterson lined up to pitch Saturday as part of a doubleheader in Philadelphia. The left-hander could remain in the rotation if Carrasco needs an injured list stint.

Earlier in the day the Mets lost Luis Guillorme to the IL for four to six weeks with a “moderate” left groin strain.

Carrasco allowed three earned runs, which included consecutive homers to William Contreras and Eddie Rosario in the second inning. Another run scored after Mark Canha lost Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fly ball in the sky .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Luis Guillorme
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Mark Canha
Person
David Peterson
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Austin Riley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy