ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Gay Men#Violent Crime
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
MILLCREEK, UT
kjzz.com

Mountain-goers asked to look out for evidence in West Valley City homicide case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Those visiting Utah's mountains have been asked by West Valley City police to keep an eye out for evidence in a homicide case. They said it is suspected that Maren Carlson, who was 99 when she went missing in November 2021, was murdered by her grandson and her body was potentially disposed around the Kamas area in Summit County.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WEST HAVEN, UT
ABC4

Two people found dead in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning. Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police responded to calls of […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man wanted for murder of Heber City mother found dead

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man suspected of murdering a Heber City mother in July has been found dead in Oregon on Monday. Heber City Police confirm the suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found dead on Hurricane Creek Road at Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.  An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was […]
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy