WPMI
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Utah home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in a Utah city released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead, of Salt Lake City, after officers said he unlawfully entered...
ksl.com
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff: Woman allegedly showed up drunk, high on weed to pick up her kids from school
VINEYARD, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman is in jail Friday after picking up her children from school allegedly drunk and high on marijuana. Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted just after 3 p.m. Friday by elementary school staff after a woman they believed...
Dad arrested after son finds mom dead in Tooele apartment
According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson and his wife (whose name was not released) were arguing in their bedroom before he shot her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
KUTV
Court docs: Members of 'Kingston polygamist family' involved in Sandy hate crimes
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New charging documents are shedding light on the people accused of committing hate crimes in Sandy, and one activist believes their involvement is no coincidence. As KUTV 2News has previously reported, a young gay couple was harassed, punched, and called homophobic slurs on July 30....
kjzz.com
Mountain-goers asked to look out for evidence in West Valley City homicide case
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Those visiting Utah's mountains have been asked by West Valley City police to keep an eye out for evidence in a homicide case. They said it is suspected that Maren Carlson, who was 99 when she went missing in November 2021, was murdered by her grandson and her body was potentially disposed around the Kamas area in Summit County.
Suspects' sister arrested for obstructing justice in South Salt Lake homicide
The sister of two at-large suspects allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in South Salt Lake over three months ago has been arrested, becoming the fourth person accused of obstructing justice.
