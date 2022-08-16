ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bobgermanylaw.com

Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr

Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
TERRY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Bentonia, MS - Man Fatally Hit by Train in Yazoo Co

Bentonia, MS (August 19, 2022) - A man was killed after being struck by a train outside of Bentonia on Monday morning, August 15. The deadly crash took place in Yazoo county at around 5:15 a.m. The victim was crossing at the railroad track when they were hit by an...
BENTONIA, MS
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Welfare Agency Ex-Director Faces New Charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director has been indicted on 20 additional felony charges tied to allegations that he participated in misusing money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation, including some spent to send a former pro wrestler to a luxury drug rehab facility.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Texas schools hanging ‘In God We Trust’ signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted

“In God We Trust” signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” as long as they were “donated” or “purchased by private donations” which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County EOC moving to donated building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
VIDALIA, LA
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

JPS hosts teacher recruitment brunch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) held a recruitment brunch for prospective teachers at Van Winkle Elementary. ]Teachers are needed now more than ever in Mississippi. The recruitment efforts were focused on finding teachers for Van Winkle’s early childhood program. “We’re still on an uphill climb as far as reaching out to our […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties

The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
VICKSBURG, MS

