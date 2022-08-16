Read full article on original website
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
WLOX
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
bobgermanylaw.com
Bentonia, MS - Man Fatally Hit by Train in Yazoo Co
Bentonia, MS (August 19, 2022) - A man was killed after being struck by a train outside of Bentonia on Monday morning, August 15. The deadly crash took place in Yazoo county at around 5:15 a.m. The victim was crossing at the railroad track when they were hit by an...
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS - Two Injured When Cop Car and School Bus Collide on TV Rd
Jackson, MS (August 20, 2022) - A patrol car belonging to the Jackson Police Department and a school bus were involved in a collision on Thursday, August 18th. The incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road and TV Road in Jackson. The bus driver...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Welfare Agency Ex-Director Faces New Charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director has been indicted on 20 additional felony charges tied to allegations that he participated in misusing money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation, including some spent to send a former pro wrestler to a luxury drug rehab facility.
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
fox40jackson.com
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is...
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
WAPT
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
fox40jackson.com
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year,...
fox40jackson.com
Texas schools hanging ‘In God We Trust’ signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted
“In God We Trust” signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” as long as they were “donated” or “purchased by private donations” which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
Hinds County EOC moving to donated building
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
JPS hosts teacher recruitment brunch
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) held a recruitment brunch for prospective teachers at Van Winkle Elementary. ]Teachers are needed now more than ever in Mississippi. The recruitment efforts were focused on finding teachers for Van Winkle’s early childhood program. “We’re still on an uphill climb as far as reaching out to our […]
Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties
The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
