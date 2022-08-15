Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
WAPT
Man arrested after police chase ends in a crash
TERRY, Miss. — A police chase that crossed three counties ended overnight in a crash in Hinds County. One person was arrested. The chase started around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brookhaven after a traffic stop, according to Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy. He said two men, one of them 18 years old, were asked to get out of the vehicle. They refused and took off.
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A man in Ridgeland is charged with domestic aggravated assault after a two-hour barricade situation Wednesday morning. The 911 call came in around 10 a.m. inside a home on Nolan Circle. Police Chief Bryan Myers did not release details of what led to the incident.
fox40jackson.com
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
fox40jackson.com
Former JPD officer Anthony Fox sentenced to 5 years in death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – “Fox is my child and I stand on it. And I guarantee you this isn’t over ‘til the fat lady singing.”. Former Jackson police officer Anthony Fox was sentenced Wednesday to serve 5 years in prison after the 2019 death of George Robinson.
Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Ridgeland home
UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside of a Ridgeland home Wednesday morning. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the incident on Nolan Circle started as a domestic dispute. According to witnesses, two males, who live at the home, were arguing loudly when one of the men hit the […]
fox40jackson.com
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people… They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
Madison County Journal
Madison man shoots roommate in dispute
A Madison man was arrested on assault and drug charges after allegedly shooting his roommate in the Tidewater subdivision over the weekend, the authorities said. George Pickett Jr., 56, of Madison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, the authorities said.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday
A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
WLBT
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
fox40jackson.com
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
FedEx driver shooting case waits to move to grand jury
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Dee Bates, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, said prosecutors plan to take evidence to a grand jury in the case of shots being fired at a FedEx driver in Brookhaven. The incident happened in January 2022. The Daily Leader reported Bates said the Brookhaven Police Department is working to obtain other […]
Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating three recent thefts
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating three new cases of theft that took place mid-late last week. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7:57 a.m., officers responded to Warfield’s Service Center, 2610 1/2 Clay Street, in reference to an auto burglary. The complainant reported the front passenger window of a 2010 Dodge Caravan was shattered and the battery was missing from the vehicle. The damage to the window is estimated at $200.00 dollars, and the cost of the stolen battery is $204.95.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police
A Vicksburg man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that was being chased by Pearl and Flowood Police units. Steven Pearson, 47 of Vicksburg, is the victim according to the Rankin County Coroner’s office. A Pearl Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
