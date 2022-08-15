Read full article on original website
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
Mississippi 9-year-old boy missing; have you seen him?
Mississippi law enforcement agents issued a missing child alert Monday after a 9-year-old child was reported missing. Josh Braiden Smith, a white male, described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and eyes is believed to be accompanied by his mother. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents said the...
WTOK-TV
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
WTOK-TV
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
fox40jackson.com
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Competitive salary, health insurance, state retirement, paid vacations - These are just some benefits the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they are offering new hires at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said no experience is necessary, but the job...
Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Ala. woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
WTOK-TV
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
WDAM-TV
Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the week. The sheriff’s department identified the suspects as Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham. The suspects are reportedly driving a white...
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
Neshoba Democrat
Woman faces 7 years for escapes
A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
