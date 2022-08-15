ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Jasper County, MS
Jasper County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage

Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
CARTHAGE, MS
fox40jackson.com

Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbi#Brown Hair#Wlbt#Nissan Armada#Ms
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Ala. woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
PEARL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WDAM-TV

HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Woman faces 7 years for escapes

A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy