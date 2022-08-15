Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
fox40jackson.com
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Starkville teenager is the face of a new mental health campaign with Macy’s, raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It’s the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization that educates, supports, and advocates for healthy minds. Starkville’s 15-year-old Alex...
wcbi.com
Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
Comments / 0