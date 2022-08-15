Read full article on original website
Vee Keepitreal Roberts
3d ago
For who has time to sit in line for water? especially working ppl!!! Enough is enough and this situation has been going to long and regularly sad
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson has no backup plan if Richard’s Disposal stops hauling waste without payment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The city of Jackson still doesn’t have a backup plan as it relates to residential trash pickup. It’s current provider has collected garbage for about five months without getting paid and could walk away at any time. Richards Disposal sued the city for...
Jackson dentist makes changes due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Jackson’s water crisis has been an inconvenience for neighbors and businesses. The crisis has changed the way some owners do business. Dr. April Watson Stringfellow, who is a dentist in the capital city, has made modifications at her practice due to the citywide boil water notice. “One of my […]
WAPT
Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
Jackson Free Press
Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 17
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
City of Ridgeland withholds funds from the Ridgeland Public Library once again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Ridgeland is once again withholding funds from its public library. ”I just think it’s ridiculous that politics gets involved in the books that people read. They need to stay out of our libraries,” Ridgeland resident Janet Grillis said. Many residents in...
WJTV.com
Jackson leaders concerned about future of garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What would happen in Jackson if Richard’s Disposal stops collecting trash? It’s a question that members of the Jackson City Council want answered. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, questioned other councilmembers on their contingency plan during a meeting on Tuesday. Stokes said he...
Jackson VA to host drive-thru food pantry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis. More than 250 boxes […]
State Route 43 bridge to close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September. The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks. According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions […]
Jackson mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) laid out recommendations for the City of Jackson amidst the ongoing water crisis. Thompson said the city needs to be transparent about what is wrong with the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. In a one-on-one interview with WJTV 12 News, Thompson suggested that Jackson develop an actual […]
19thnews.org
Magnolia Mother’s Trust marks a history-making three cycles of paying Black mothers $1,000 a month
The Magnolia Mother’s Trust is now the longest-running guaranteed income program in the United States. But the program, which gives Black mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached, was never meant to last forever. “I don’t think that’s the systems change we need,”...
‘HUD on the Road Tour’ makes stop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Jackson as the first stop on her ‘HUD on the Road Tour.’ Accompanied by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Fudge toured a recently built Habitat for Humanity home in the Broadmoor neighborhood. According to Fudge, there were plenty of reasons to start this […]
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
fox40jackson.com
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
WAPT
Jackson leaders consider outside company to manage water treatment operations
JACKSON, Miss. — It has been 18 days since Jackson residents have been able to use the water from the tap without boiling it first. Now, the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba say it's time to look at someone else running the city's water treatment plant. What the city council wanted to do during Tuesday's meeting was make it clear that the city is losing confidence to do its job.
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Steven Pearson Fatally Hit by Pursued Driver at Flowood Dr & Airport Rd
Flowood, MS (August 15, 2022) - A motorcyclist was killed after becoming involved in a high-speed pursuit that started in the Pearl area and ended in Flowood on Sunday evening, August 14. It was reported that officials attempted to stop a 2009 Silver Infiniti at the corner of US-80 and...
WLBT
EPA says lack of staffing, maintenance will continue to cause problems for Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water crisis was again at the forefront of a city council committee meeting on Wednesday. This time, though, the attention turned to staffing and the critical number of workers that currently operate the city’s two water treatment facilities. When asked initially, Public...
pelahatchienews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
