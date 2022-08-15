JACKSON, Miss. — It has been 18 days since Jackson residents have been able to use the water from the tap without boiling it first. Now, the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba say it's time to look at someone else running the city's water treatment plant. What the city council wanted to do during Tuesday's meeting was make it clear that the city is losing confidence to do its job.

