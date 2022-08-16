ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Files Petition for Epic Universe Street Name

Universal has filed a street name petition in Orange County for a road that will lead to Epic Universe, the new Universal Orlando Resort theme park, MyNews13 reports. The petition asks for the street name Epic Boulevard. If that is not approved, Epic Parkway is Universal’s second choice. Additional documents show where Epic Boulevard and a street called Constellation Way are slated be.
