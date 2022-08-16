ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Texas men suspects in Beloit ATM break-in

By By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0Sac_0hIV5Mej00

CONROE, Texas

Two Texas men who were arrested Thursday in Texas are suspects in the theft of money from a Beloit ATM.

Darrian D. Haywood, 32, of Houston and Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of Missouri City, Texas, each face charges of money laundering, as well as fugitive warrants, according to booking information at the Montgomery County (Texas) Jail.

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said the two men are suspects in a theft that occurred in Beloit on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but no charges relating to the theft have been filed in Rock County. The Beloit Police Department is working with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case, Lock said.

She said at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Beloit police were called to Educators Credit Union, 1154 Cranston Road, where cash boxes from an ATM had been forcibly removed.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Texas Department of Public Safety units with assistance from the Splendora (Texas) Police Department stopped a vehicle carrying Haywood and Jones. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. The two men were then taken into custody.

Haywood’s bond was set at $500,000. Jones’ bond was set at $100,000. Two other suspects who fled the scene are currently being sought in connection with the case.

Haywood has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges in the past year in Texas. He was charged with murder in 2011, but the case was dismissed.

Jones was charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft in 2017 in Texas.

It is not known if the men from Texas have any ties to the Beloit area. It is not known why they came to Wisconsin to break into the ATM and then returned to Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Janesville man arrested for OWI following Packers preseason game

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Missouri City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Splendora, TX
City
Beloit, WI
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WIFR

Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
BELVIDERE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Women admit vehicle was stolen but, disagree on who crashed it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two woman involved in a rollover wreck admitted to investigators that they knew the vehicle they were in was stolen; however, when it came to who was driving, they pointed fingers at the other person, the Madison Police Department reported. According to the MPD report, the...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Theft#Educators Credit Union
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
PEWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Last day of Winnebago County Fair

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department. A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
MADISON, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Two arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Fitchburg

Two men were arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered in Fitchburg during a joint traffic operation coordinated by Dane County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to a sheriff’s office news release, during the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, which resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Fitchburg. Donovan A. Moore, 21 and Leander H. Jones, 21, were arrested and taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
CBS 58

Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Thirty-five-year-old Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he's charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 14-18

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 14 at 12:29 p.m. Elena E. Perez, 30, of DeKalb was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Sept. 23 Ogle County court date. On Aug. 17 at 7:28 p.m. Stephanie A. O’Neill, 33, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and obstructing and transferred.
ROCHELLE, IL
nbc15.com

3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy