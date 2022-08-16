Texas men suspects in Beloit ATM break-in

CONROE, Texas

Two Texas men who were arrested Thursday in Texas are suspects in the theft of money from a Beloit ATM.

Darrian D. Haywood, 32, of Houston and Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of Missouri City, Texas, each face charges of money laundering, as well as fugitive warrants, according to booking information at the Montgomery County (Texas) Jail.

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said the two men are suspects in a theft that occurred in Beloit on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but no charges relating to the theft have been filed in Rock County. The Beloit Police Department is working with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case, Lock said.

She said at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Beloit police were called to Educators Credit Union, 1154 Cranston Road, where cash boxes from an ATM had been forcibly removed.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Texas Department of Public Safety units with assistance from the Splendora (Texas) Police Department stopped a vehicle carrying Haywood and Jones. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. The two men were then taken into custody.

Haywood’s bond was set at $500,000. Jones’ bond was set at $100,000. Two other suspects who fled the scene are currently being sought in connection with the case.

Haywood has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges in the past year in Texas. He was charged with murder in 2011, but the case was dismissed.

Jones was charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft in 2017 in Texas.

It is not known if the men from Texas have any ties to the Beloit area. It is not known why they came to Wisconsin to break into the ATM and then returned to Texas.