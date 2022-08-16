ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

Football is back: Milton, SeaWolves launch new season with optimism

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pv0us_0hIV5CpT00

Like many of his peers, Sidiki Sylla did not look forward to the conditioning part of practice. But, without question, the pros far outweighed a little running.

Sylla was back with his teammates, playing his favorite sport, and that's all that mattered for the nose tackle for the Burlington/South Burlington cooperative team.

"I’m ready to play football again. I love football," said Sylla, a senior.

That feeling resonated throughout Vermont on Monday as high school football teams kicked off training camps ahead of the 2022 season. Opening weekend of games are slated for Sept. 2 and 3.

For a closer look at how Day 1 went for Sylla's SeaWolves as well as in Milton, read on.

Milton enters new division with rising participation

Under normal circumstances Jim Provost’s summer is football centric.

But this is far from a normal summer for the Milton coach.

His Yellowjackets dropped to Division III and an early summer hip surgery left the sixth-year coach at home — watching football on rewind as they gear up for Week 1 against Missisquoi.

“I haven't seen film on a lot of these teams,” Provost said of the new opponents in D-III. “Missisquoi is a total mystery because they have a new head coach. So, I can watch their film from last year, but if you have a new coach that doesn't necessarily do a whole lot.

“You’ve got to get to know like five new teams and what they do and what they don't do.”

Milton travels to Missisquoi on Sept. 3.

Heading into uncharted territory, Milton’s roster has slightly increased from the end of last year. Currently at 33 players for the 2022 outfit the Yellowjackets added around 10 players from last fall. But just three seniors lead the group.

“Even just a little spike up is huge,” Provost said. “We want to get to the point where, except for maybe a few who clearly just aren't ready, they're pure junior varsity guys, we want to be able to use everybody. That's how you survive.”

Despite the moving parts for Provost this summer the night before the Yellowjackets’ first practice was calm as numbers are rising.

“After all the dust has settled and everybody's back from vacation, we’ll probably be around 35 (players) and I’m very pleased with that,” Provost said.

In Year 5, SeaWolves have identity

With new uniforms and updated logo, the SeaWolves believe they have established a true identity as the two schools enter a fifth season as a combined program.

In prior seasons, the team wore South Burlington uniforms for games at Munson Field; and donned BHS uniforms at Buck Hard Field. While the schools will still split hosting duties for the four home games, the SeaWolves have fresh jerseys and helmet decals to signify a new era.

"We are the SeaWolves and that’s our family now," coach Chadde Wolf said.

Wolf's SeaWolves also enter a new season with bigger numbers. Wolf estimated around 70-75 players reported on Monday, a number bolstered by a handful from Winooski. Wolf expects to carry around 40 on varsity; the rest will fill the JV squad.

"Forty is a good number. It’s still a huge need for us to be a co-op," Wolf said.

As for on-field expectations, those are high too. The SeaWolves surged in the second half of last season to earn the eighth seed for the Division I playoffs, where they hung tough with top-seeded Rutland before losing 21-0. With a dozen or so seniors back in the fold and 18 of 22 starting spots returning, the SeaWolves are focused on opening 2022 with more urgency and cohesiveness.

"We need to come out in midseason form in our first game," Wolf said. "We know each other a little bit better now, we know what we are as an offense and defense."

Said senior receiver/defensive back Taysean Metz: "Our priority is coming out and fighting from the very beginning. You can feel the energy when we play with each other."

Sylla said he's sizing up title aspirations.

"I think a lot of teams don’t understand how good we could really be this year," Sylla said. "I really think, honestly, we could win it all."

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, August 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share. “August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and...
SHOREHAM, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh debates future of Crete Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center. While the mayor is pushing to tear down the aging center used for community events and indoor winter sports, some council members are pushing to keep it on life support for another season. “They’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
South Burlington, VT
Sports
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Winooski, VT
City
Milton, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Football
The Valley Reporter

After trying an E-bike, June Anderson is convinced

Waitsfield resident June Anderson is one of the local folks who was able to reserve and try one of the E-bikes that the Mad River Valley Recreation District brought to town last week. The bikes were loaned to the rec district by Local Motion and were available for folks to reserve for a couple of days to try.
WAITSFIELD, VT
nbcboston.com

With Low Water Exposing Junk and Ricks, Vt. City Finds Opportunities

Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low level, according to National Weather Service data.
MONTPELIER, VT
Addison Independent

Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont

Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Super Senior: Richard & Jennie Gilbert

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. “He picks faster than I do,” said Jennie Gilbert, who along with her husband, Richard, runs the farm. And it’s the busy season for the couple. The husband and wife team...
DANVILLE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Seawolves#Football Teams#Home Games#A New Era#American Football#Highschoolsports#Provost
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

At least one shot at waterfront skatepark

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Bethel leads to DUI arrest

BETHEL — A 30-year-old woman from Stockbridge was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bethel yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Dart Hill at around 3:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Raechel Schuldenrein. Following an investigation, police allege that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
adirondackalmanack.com

Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower

With a rich history of mining, Lyon Mountain is a towering peak in the Chazy Highlands Wild Forest in Clinton County. The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge.
LYON MOUNTAIN, NY
WCAX

Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark

Race winners and highlights from the Nation’s Site of Excitement. Scholarship assists Burlington families find child care. A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Overturned vehicle on I-89 backs up traffic

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Motorists on Interstate 89 experienced delays during the morning commute on Wednesday due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an overturned vehicle. Traffic was reduced to one lane going both ways on I-89 following a crash during rush hour that left one car upside down...
lakeplacidnews.com

McGreevy resigns from Wilmington board

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Town Council was expected to convene a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Community Center to appoint a replacement for town Councilor Paula McGreevy, who resigned her post on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She said later that she resigned because she felt her integrity was being questioned. Her resignation was effective immediately.
WILMINGTON, NY
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
ESSEX, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

LAKE PLACID DIET: New body helps check items off the bucket list

May 31 (surgery): 460 lbs. Last year, I made plans to visit Buffalo for a couple of nights so I could show my wife Niagara Falls; she’d never been there before, and I thought it would be a great trip to make some memories. But I changed my mind after a reality check.
LAKE PLACID, NY
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy