Fitzpatrick: We need to scrutinize FBI raid on Trump home as it was 'most extreme option'

By Damon C. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, is concerned about the direction of the agency and its standing with the public after the authorities raided the private residence of former president Donald Trump on Aug. 8.

Sources familiar with the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home told USA TODAY the investigation is related to the Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House when he left office.

Fitzpatrick's issues lie with the initial decision to raid Trump's residence, and wonders if the FBI actually met the high threshold for the "unprecedented" search.

Fitzpatrick made his remarks during a meeting Monday with this new organization's editorial board.

"For someone like me, obviously a (former) FBI agent, this decision is one I'm gong to scrutinize, and I'm going to be very objective about it. Because what I want to know is, if you are going to take an unprecedented action like this, which has never happened before, you've got to make sure it's backed up with unprecedented justification," said Fitzpatrick, R−1, of Middletown. "Now, that unprecedented justification may turn out to exist; we won't know until we see the probable cause affidavit.

"Because what that needs to show us for this to have been a good decision is that there were no other options available to the bureau," Fitzpatrick added. "That the material was so critical, time-sensitive and (there was) no other way to get that evidence. That is a high bar to me, because there are so many ways we can collect evidence.

"There were a lot of options available; they chose the most extreme option in a very sensitive circumstance in a former president's personal residence."

Fitzpatrick's comments largely mirrored those he made on Sunday on NBC's weekend news show "Face the Nation."

" ... I have encouraged all my colleagues on the left and the right to reserve judgment and not get ahead of yourself, because we don't know what that document contains," Fitzpatrick told host Margaret Brennan. "It's going to answer a lot of questions.

"When we had the press conference on Friday with my fellow Intelligence Committee members, I telegraphed to the press then, I said, the document that you'll see unsealed today, which was the warrant, the rider to the warrant, and the property receipt, are not going to shed a whole lot of light beyond the statutes that were being investigated."

Related: What did the FBI look for – and find – when searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? What we know

Fitzpatrick's moderate tone runs counter to the heated response from some Republicans.

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he had " deep concern " of the search, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and others in his caucus have vowed to investigate the Justice Department should Republicans win control of Congress in November.

Ashley Ehasz, Fitzpatrick's Democratic opponent in the upcoming elections, questioned his stance on the raid.

"You claimed that you want to get to an "objective truth" about this. Why were you not interested in seeking an 'objective truth' after the Capitol was attacked and you voted against the creation of the January 6th Committee?" Ehasz wrote in a series of tweets. "When you stated 'your concerns' about the undermining of our democracy, you didn't mention January 6th, which caused the deaths of five police officers. Officers you didn't honor on the floor of the Capitol for their sacrifice. Why is that?

"Brian Fitzpatrick has forgotten who he is sent to serve in Washington," Ehasz continued in her tweet. "His willingness to literally stand by his colleagues as they berate men and women in uniform for doing their jobs shows us where his loyalties lie. And it's not with us."

Fitzpatrick said supporters of both parties are "way out over their skis" and are running with half-baked conspiracies.

"I don't think anybody should prejudge because we don't know what's in that probable cause affidavit; it could be serious and there might have been no other option," Fitzpatrick said. "It's also possible that there were other options available to them and they just created a big firestorm, unnecessarily."

More: Trump huddles with House Republicans after FBI search; McConnell says country needs 'immediate explanation': Updates

Fitzpatrick noted the FBI's role is usually played out in the backgrounds, and worries that this search and the publicity it produced will erode public trust.

"One of the four areas I'm trying to walk everybody through is that for FBI agents to do their job, you need the trust of the public; you can't do it without that," Fitzpatrick said. "You need it to cooperate with people that will work with you who will introduce undercovers in criminal scenarios; when we knock on doors in neighborhoods, we need people to answer, to invite us in to sit down on their couch to talk to us. Once you lose that, it becomes very hard for agents to to do their jobs.

"And that's why I'm so concerned about the trajectory we are on right now," Fitzpatrick continued. "Regardless of how you feel about the search − and by the way, we won't know whether its a good call or not until we actually see the probable cause affidavit − but the bottom line is, regardless of what that shows, this has sort of fed into the narrative on the right that (the FBI) has become politicized."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Fitzpatrick: We need to scrutinize FBI raid on Trump home as it was 'most extreme option'

