BREAKING NEWS: A$AP Rocky is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm after 'shooting friend during row in Hollywood' that left victim with minor injuries

By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

A$AP Rocky will face criminal assault charges in relation to shooting a former member of his posse the A$AP Mob.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's office announced the charges on Monday. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, 33, is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The incident occurred in November 2021, when his girlfriend, Rihanna, was four months pregnant.

In a statement, Gascon's office said: 'Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGS8A_0hIV57V500
The shooting occurred in November 2021, when his girlfriend, Rihanna, was four months pregnant

It continued: 'My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.'

A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, claims the rapper shot him in the area of Selma and Argyle Avenues in Hollywood following an argument.

Rocky is accused of approaching an Relli on the street around 10.15pm on November 6 and firing a handgun at him three or four times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CX2PY_0hIV57V500
Rocky performs on the main stage during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England

One of the bullets reportedly grazed the Relli's left hand and he later sought medical treatment.

After the shooting Rocky and two other men, who had reportedly been walking with, fled the scene.

Authorities collaborated with Relli and were ultimately abler to name Mayers as a suspect in the shooting.

