KMJ
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
KMPH.com
Abandoned church building burned to the ground following fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An abandoned church building is a total loss after a fire broke out in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the commercial fire near W. North and S. Walnut Avenues Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and...
Missing San Joaquin man found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning. According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles […]
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after CHP says car pushed by SUV in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno was the woman killed in the crash Thursday afternoon on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue. According to the […]
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
FOX 28 Spokane
Cement truck flipped onto side after striking elk near Hanford site
HANFORD, Wash. – A commercial cement vehicle struck an elk early Thursday morning while driving on SR-240 near the Hanford Nuclear Site. According to Washington State Patrol, the large vehicle hit the animal around 4 a.m. and was overtuned onto it’s side as a result. “When youre out...
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
EPA: $170K penalty after gas released from Tulare cheese-making facility
SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a cheese production facility in Tulare has paid $170,000 in penalties following an incident in 2018 which saw the release of 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to the EPA. Federal government officials say the Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare violated provisions of the Clean Air Act intended to protect […]
This is what Fresno’s airport is set to look like in 2025
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) took a big step in its goal of a major terminal expansion this month. Fresno City Council awarded a construction contract for the East Apron Reconfiguration project, which includes accommodation for larger aircraft to serve the new international and domestic gates. This project is funded through […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
31-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Fresno that killed a 31-year-old woman. The officials reported a crash on Church Avenue between West and Hughes avenues at around 3:15 p.m. A small Kia was [..]
KMPH.com
Extreme heat cancels farmers market in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — As the high temperatures continue, forcing yet another event to cancel its plans. The well-known Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis that usually sets up Friday nights has been called off. The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis says the decision was made for the...
KMPH.com
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
GV Wire
Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?
The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
KMPH.com
Helping One Woman
Clovis, Calif. — HOW is a non-profit organization founded by Charlotte Bavaro and Brenda Critzer in 2008 and has grown from a single chapter in Fresno, CA to numerous chapters around the United States. Both Fresno and Clovis chapters have important fundraisers coming up. HOW has one major fundraiser...
CHP: 1 dead after SUV pushes victim’s car in crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed following a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue. Officers say a man and woman were in a car that had stopped for […]
