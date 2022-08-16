ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalinga, CA

KMJ

Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing San Joaquin man found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning. According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles […]
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
Local
California Government
City
Coalinga, CA
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cement truck flipped onto side after striking elk near Hanford site

HANFORD, Wash. – A commercial cement vehicle struck an elk early Thursday morning while driving on SR-240 near the Hanford Nuclear Site. According to Washington State Patrol, the large vehicle hit the animal around 4 a.m. and was overtuned onto it’s side as a result. “When youre out...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is what Fresno’s airport is set to look like in 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) took a big step in its goal of a major terminal expansion this month. Fresno City Council awarded a construction contract for the East Apron Reconfiguration project, which includes accommodation for larger aircraft to serve the new international and domestic gates. This project is funded through […]
FRESNO, CA
News Break
Politics
KMPH.com

Extreme heat cancels farmers market in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — As the high temperatures continue, forcing yet another event to cancel its plans. The well-known Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis that usually sets up Friday nights has been called off. The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis says the decision was made for the...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?

The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Helping One Woman

Clovis, Calif. — HOW is a non-profit organization founded by Charlotte Bavaro and Brenda Critzer in 2008 and has grown from a single chapter in Fresno, CA to numerous chapters around the United States. Both Fresno and Clovis chapters have important fundraisers coming up. HOW has one major fundraiser...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 dead after SUV pushes victim’s car in crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed following a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue. Officers say a man and woman were in a car that had stopped for […]
FRESNO, CA

