Dannii Minogue reveals the dark side of Young Talent Time as she discusses what it was really like behind-the-scenes of the singing show

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dannii Minogue has opened up about the challenges she faced appearing on Young Talent Time as a child.

The 50-year-old said the show put pressure on her to balance her school work and rehearsals.

'I was the biggest nerd when I was on Young Talent Time. I was in the library at lunch doing my homework so I could go straight to rehearsals after school,' she explained during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O show on Tuesday,

Dannii Minogue (pictured) has revealed the dark side of Young Talent Time as she discussed what it was really like behind-the-scenes of the singing show

'I was obsessed with getting good grades and if I didn't finish [my homework] at lunch time I'd have to do it when I got home and I wouldn't sleep till 11pm.'

Dannii starred in Young Talent Time from 1982 to 1988 and Young Talent Time: The Next Generation which was launched in America.

The talented musician then moved her talents to Australian soap Home And Away in 1989 where she played the role of Emma Jackson.

The 50-year-old revealed on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O show on Tuesday, the show put pressure on her to balance her school work and rehearsals. Pictured Dannii on YTT

She stayed with the show for a year before launching her music career, like her famed sister Kylie Minogue, in 1990.

Dannii has appeared on several magazine covers over the decades including TV Radio Extra in 1978.

Young Talent Time featured a core group of young performers who would sing both classic songs and hits of the day while hopefuls competed in a weekly talent quest.

The series was hosted by Johnny Young and aired from 1971 to 1988.

The show proved hugely popular and spawned no less than 15 albums and a slew of merchandise including board games and swap cards.

Last year, the show celebrated the 50 year anniversary of its premiere with a TV special.

Young Talent Time featured a core group of young performers who would sing both classic songs and hits of the day while hopefuls competed in a weekly talent quest 

