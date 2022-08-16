ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

PBL football retools for 2022 season

PAXTON – For Paxton-Buckley-Loda, it is another retooling year. The Panthers said goodbye to 14 seniors, including Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state selection Tyler Smith, after last season. “That was a really good group. Obviously, they did some really good things while they were in high school,”...
PAXTON, IL
GCMS Middle School baseball defeats Lexington 8-2

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 8-2 over Lexington in game one of a doubleheader on Friday. The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead, including RBI singles by Mitchell Heinz, Cameron Kaeding and Dayne White. Kaeding also delivered an RBI base hit in a four-run second inning for GCMS.
GIBSON CITY, IL
GCMS MS baseball loses 13-10 to Rantoul St. Malachy

RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 13-10 to Rantoul St. Malachy on Thursday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-4 for the Falcons with two doubles and two RBIs while Dayne White hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jason Christensen hit 2-for-4. Mike Volker, Camden Brucker and Lane Elder each drove in a run as well.
GIBSON CITY, IL
PBL High School cross country ‘chomping at the bit’ to start season

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team will start its 2022 season by hosting a preseason run on Wednesday. “We’ve been chomping at the bit to get cross country going and racing,” PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. The cross country runners started running “pretty...
PAXTON, IL
Obituary: Philip Walker

Colonel Philip A. Walker, Jr (Ret), 84, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Gibson City passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:45am EST in Bradenton, Florida. Masonic Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor David Massey-Brown at 11:00 am. A burial with military honors accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Moyer District Library, Masonic Lodge or First Christian Church all in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.
GIBSON CITY, IL
PBL budget includes funds for proposed capital projects, retention/recruitment of staff

PAXTON — Bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief grant dollars and bond and interest money left over from a 2016 tax referendum, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s proposed budget for this fiscal year should allow the district to retain and recruit staff and pursue a number of potential construction projects to improve its facilities, the school board learned last week.
PAXTON, IL

