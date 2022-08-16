Read full article on original website
Dixon Wood
5d ago
The teachers are putting themselves ahead of their students. Maybe they should look for a new career. Good teachers put their students first.
T Hawk, the real
5d ago
Teachers deserve so much better from day one! Allowing contractors without certification to stand in the front of a classroom for $100k is simply wrong when your employees don't make nearly that much. The union is on point here although they should be a great deal louder about what's happening. The county can do much better in attracting qualified teachers who care about the kids, and in some cases, more than the parents. We need to thank teachers everyday for doing what most of us refuse to do.....educate our kids
Baltimore City reduces teacher vacancies by more than 400
Between hiring and "creative solutions" principals report much better staffing situation across district.
Baltimore city public schools underfunded by $705M, lawsuit claims
A coalition of public school parents joined by civil rights organizations and a national law firm are asking a city circuit court judge to issue a summary judgment between $442 million and $705 million to address long-term state funding gaps in Baltimore City Public Schools. The ACLU of Maryland alongside the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and law firm BakerHostetler filed a motion recently in Baltimore city circuit court a case that dates back three decades. The ACLU alleged in a mid-1990s lawsuit that the Maryland State Board of Education underfunded schools in Baltimore City and infringed on the constitutionally adequate education students require.
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Back-to-school events across Baltimore prepare children for class
Baltimore is preparing students to return to school with several events across the city. Just nine days out from the first day of school in the city, the community is ensuring children are properly prepared. Bethel AME Promise Heights and the Positive Schools Center hosted a block party Saturday in...
Baltimore County plans to pay $10M for Sears building at Security Square Mall
Baltimore County plans to spend $10 million to buy the former Sears building at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, announced County Executive Johnny Olszewski today.
Already recounted Montgomery Co. executive votes had to be counted 3rd time after mistake
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — While many voters are eager to find out who the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will be, an exhaustive process, plus a possible mistake made on the first day of the recount, could prolong what county elections officials hoped would be a three-day operation.
Maryland crime fighting network expands to Lower Shore, Howard County
A Maryland crime-fighting network that targets gang-related crime, illegal drugs and guns, and human trafficking is expanding its reach in the state. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday was joined by federal, state and local law enforcement leaders to announce a new Lower Shore Coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. Additionally, Howard County has instituted a new MCIN program led by the Howard County Police Department.
Baltimore County spent millions on a free bus, look to expand despite low ridership
Baltimore County leaders set aside millions for a free ride to get around Towson but not many riders are boarding the bus. The Towson Loop Circulator was launched with much fanfare in October 2021. Officials are now exploring how to get more people to take the free bus while considering expanding the service to other parts of the county.
Black Maryland couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Uncle T hosts closing exercise for his youth mentorship program
Community leader Uncle T held a closing exercise for his kid's summer mentorship program. All summer, he worked with kids on conflict resolution through STEM, sports and various trips. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said it's important to highlight the work organizations like these are doing to help young people. The...
Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders on Thursday to announce a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.
Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
Union for Baltimore County Police frustrated over county crime
The union representing Baltimore county police officers says they are frustrated with crime in the county. However, new data shows the number of murders has dropped significantly.
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
More toppings, more problems: Maryland Papa John’s worker spears customer after attacked with pizza paddle
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?. A sheriff’s department in Maryland said an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings. Herbert Harris, 40, returned to...
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
