Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen’s

On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans

Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for August 19, 2022

The family of Shelli Linn Howe, 55, of Warsaw, will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Ozark Tabernacle Church near Cole Camp where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Inman Memorial Cemetery near Cole Camp. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Injured in Johnson County Accident

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 43-year-old Damon Dunlap of Paris, was at Highway 50 and NW 501 Road around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to yield to a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old Darrell Carter of Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bridgmon Appointed to State Committee on Transfer & Articulation

Once many college and university students begin their higher education, the pathway to earning a degree may take them to multiple campuses before they have a diploma in hand. Through a recent statewide appointment, Phil Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Central Missouri, is now in a position to help impact the smooth transfer and articulation of Missouri students who seek a higher education.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Two Knob Noster teens were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford, driven by 18-year-old Noah E. Sullivan of Knob Noster, was on SE 525th at SE 601 Road around 4:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids

If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Tipton Man Accused of Stealing From Menard’s

A Tipton man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole over $100 worth of merchandise from Menard's, 4400 Wisconsin. Sedalia Police responded to Menard's just after noon after receiving a report of a shoplifter at the store. The suspect, 28-year-old Mark A. Brookfelt was in the office when police arrived....
TIPTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri.

